University of Lethbridge works to preserve, grow honeybee populations

The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.

Honeybee researcher Shelley Hoover, who has been studying the insects for more than 20 years, will be leading the discussion as part of the university's PUBlic Professor Series.

"We have people studying gut parasites and how they affect the behaviour and health of the bees," said Hoover.

"We have people studying the honeybee gut microbiome, so the bacteria that lives in the honeybee's gut, and how that affects their health."

Hoover says this type of research is geared towards how bees are used in our daily lives, and ensuring the honeybee population remains healthy.

"In Canada alone, they contribute between $3-7 billion to agricultural production through their valueless pollinators," said Hoover.

Honeybees contribute to the yield of about three-quarter of all crop species.

Through her research so far, Hoover has been able to use technology to selectively breed honeybees for disease resistance.

"We have one research project looking at growing canola under conditions where there's heat and drought and how that effects their relationship with pollinators," explained Hoover.

While honeybees are a vital component to agriculture and crops, Alberta Native Bee Council executive director Megan Evans says they are completely different than native bees.

"We are experiencing drastic declines in insect abundance and that includes native bees as well," said Evans.

She says honeybees are a livestock species and population sustainability is of management concern.

However, she says native bees are suffering the most.

Evans says there are several factors leading to the decline, including loss of ecosystem and climate change.

"Pesticides are problematic, and other chemicals are problematic for insects and bees – climate change is likely having impacts," said Evans. "There's going to be dis-synchronicity of flower bloom time and bee emergence."

Evans says pollinator-friendly flowers, more bio-diversity plants and spaces are ways to help restore and grow the bee populations.