C-Train disruptions for weekend maintenance and repair on red and blue lines
The Blue Line will be closed between McKnight-Westwinds and Whitehorn stations starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Calgary Transit posted the notice on its X page Saturday morning, saying that shuttle buses will replace train service between the two stations.
Train service will resume at 12 a.m. Sunday.
The city is doing preventative work and and maintenance, including signals and gate repair at the 44 Ave. N.E. crossing,
On Sunday, the northbound tracks at Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be closed for maintenance work between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.
All trains will be using the southbound tracks.
Work being done at Victoria Park this weekend includes cladding installation on the canopy and station structure and glazing installation and work on the Oculus glazing support steel.
Work on Victoria Park/Stampede Station is scheduled to be completed by 10 p.m. Sunday night.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Trump says he's open to eliminating income taxes as he pushes sweeping tariff proposals on podcast with Joe Rogan
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday that he would be open to eliminating income taxes, while pushing his sweeping tariff proposal and praising the economic policies of the late 19th century.
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
How will the U.S. election affect the way Canadians vote?
As months, become weeks, become days left before this U.S. election cycle comes to an end, here's a look at what each outcome might mean for Canadian politics.
She connected on Instagram with a guy who lived in another country. Then they decided to meet up
In early 2018, Amanda and Sunil started chatting, messaging back and forth on Instagram, introducing themselves and talking a little about their lives. Fast forward to August 2018, the couple got engaged on vacation in Thailand and a year later, after Amanda moved to India, got married.
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
New
New Photographers offer advice to make the most of family photo season as fall comes to a close
If you've procrastinated getting those fall family photos done, have no fear. It's not too late even if some (or most) of the leaves have left.
-
Stuart Skinner earns shutout as Edmonton Oilers blank Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0
Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for his fifth career shutout and Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
-
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
-
Lethbridge police, Interfaith Food Bank set to host trick-or-treating-inspired events
With Halloween less than a week away, organizations in Lethbridge are preparing to get in on the trick-or-treating fun.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Canfor reports net loss of $350 million as lumber market headwinds continue
Canfor Corp. says it had a net loss of $350.1 million in its last quarter as it took writedowns and impairment charges related to mill closures in a slumping lumber market.
-
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
'I'm very, very scared for his health': Sask. mom worried child might die before surgery
A Saskatchewan woman is worried her child might die before receiving life-saving surgery and tests as he sits on the province's surgical waitlist.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP release names of two arrested after widespread search
The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing the names of two suspects arrested on Thursday for a violent vehicle theft that triggered a widespread police search.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
-
Moe, Beck appeal to undecided voters with dueling campaign stops in Regina
With mere days until votes are counted up – the provincial party leaders have entered the final phase of campaigning and are looking to appeal to undecided voters for support.
-
City of Yorkton launches new housing incentive program
With an attempt to address the shortage of housing available in the community, the City of Yorkton has started a housing incentive program where new builders will receive a 50 per cent rebate on residential lots, and a full tax exemption for five years.
Toronto
-
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
-
1 person taken to hospital following shooting in Mississauga plaza
A man has been hospitalized after being shot in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating alleged voyeurism on metro as video surfaces online
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating an alleged case of voyeurism on the metro involving an 18-year-old woman, with video footage of the incident now circulating on social media
-
Private schools’ association warns defunding will burden families and government
In the wake of the Bedford school controversy, opposition parties called on the government to defund private religious schools, a proposal that Quebec’s main private school association says would end up costing the government and parents more.
-
'Intolerable': Educators at Quebec youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec's social services minister says he's outraged by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees — and that one of the employees allegedly had a baby with a teenage resident.
Atlantic
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
Police arrest fourth person in death of Halifax teen Devon Marsman
Halifax police have arrested a fourth person in a homicide case involving a 16-year-old boy who went missing two years ago.
-
‘Best of the best’: Elite figure skaters in Halifax for international competition
For the first time in 20 years, Skate Canada International competition is back in Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
-
Sleeping U of M student attacked in her dorm, Winnipeg police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
-
Repairs to The Forks historic rail bridge could cost $10M
Repairs to the historic 110-year-old rail bridge at The Forks could come with a multi-million dollar price tag.
Ottawa
-
15-year-old found dead in Perth, Ont., 16-year-old facing charges: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old person has been charged with second degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
-
Former CTV broadcaster moves from a TV studio to an art studio
A former CTV Ottawa broadcaster is headlining an art gallery with landscape paintings this weekend.
-
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
-
Heavy police presence in Huntsville
Provincial police say there is an active investigation going on in the Town of Huntsville.
Barrie
-
Heavy police presence in Huntsville
Provincial police say there is an active investigation going on in the Town of Huntsville.
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
-
South Simcoe police veteran facing discreditable conduct charges amid sex assault allegation
A 15-year veteran officer with the South Simcoe Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct following an allegation of sexual assault.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo waste management site
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.
-
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
London
-
As family recovers from severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire, online fundraiser booms
Cornelius Woelke and his two boys, who were badly burned in a fire in Springfield, Ont., are continuing their recovery in hospital.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested on Gordie Howe International Bridge: 'We can confirm this was somebody working on the bridge'
A U.S. citizen was arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gorder Howe International Bridge on Oct. 18 for an active warrant for possession of synthetic drugs.
-
Trick-or-Treat: Farmers’ market gets into the Halloween spirit
Witches and dinosaurs walked the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Saturday morning in search of an early Halloween treat.
-
GECDSB installs defibrillators at every school
The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has announced they’ve completed the installation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at all Board-owned and operated sites. This includes every elementary and secondary school.