    • C-Train disruptions for weekend maintenance and repair on red and blue lines

    The Blue Line will be closed between McKnight-Westwinds and Whitehorn stations starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

    Calgary Transit posted the notice on its X page Saturday morning, saying that shuttle buses will replace train service between the two stations.

    Train service will resume at 12 a.m. Sunday.

    The city is doing preventative work and and maintenance, including signals and gate repair at the 44 Ave. N.E. crossing,

    On Sunday, the northbound tracks at Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be closed for maintenance work between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

    All trains will be using the southbound tracks.

    Work being done at Victoria Park this weekend includes cladding installation on the canopy and station structure and glazing installation and work on the Oculus glazing support steel.

    Work on Victoria Park/Stampede Station is scheduled to be completed by 10 p.m. Sunday night.

