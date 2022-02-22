Calgarian accused of assaulting Cochrane restaurant worker over mask mandate surrenders to RCMP
A Calgary man has been charged after punching a worker in the face at a Cochrane restaurant when asked to wear a mask.
The incident took place on the evening of Feb. 12 at the Mr. Mikes Steakhouse and the male victim suffered minor injuries.
RCMP released surveillance images of the assault suspect on the weekend and, according to Mounties, he surrendered to police after seeing the photos.
Tyler Lee Weber, 40, was released from custody after being charged with assault and mischief and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane provincial court on March 22.
According to RCMP officials, the delay in naming Weber as the accused was due to the fact his charges had yet to be sworn before the courts.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE at 3:15
LIVE at 3:15 | Copping to give COVID-19 update at 3:15 p.m.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency
Lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency amid fears of an all-out Russian invasion.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Why the West cares about the situation in Russia-Ukraine
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, experts are warning the crisis may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of their democracies.
Second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
A second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrived in Ukraine Wednesday as part of the federal government’s promise to support its ally against Russian incursion.
OPP investigating criminal allegations involving Thunder Bay police
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a criminal investigation into members of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police
Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown for nearly three weeks – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Lifting mask mandates in classrooms makes little scientific sense, expert says
Quebec is preparing to lift mask mandates in school classrooms for all grades as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. But one expert is questioning the value of dropping these measures.
'So many questions': Calgary's mayor challenges use of lethal force in weekend police response
The fatal weekend shooting of a man by the Calgary Police Service has prompted Calgary's mayor to question the use of lethal force and call for the adoption of mental health supports.
Edmonton
-
Kenney denounces 'Putin's aggression' as he renews calls to build Keystone XL
Alberta's premier criticized the presidents of both Russia and the United States Wednesday ahead of a meeting where he will announce the amount of Alberta tax dollars he plans to send to Ukraine.
-
LIVE at 3:15
LIVE at 3:15 | Copping to give COVID-19 update at 3:15 p.m.
Alberta is expected to report COVID-19 data for the first time in five days on Wednesday, so long as a technical issue, which prevented it from doing so the day before, is resolved.
-
Red Deer finally sees Alberta make $1.8B commitment to expand hospital
Central Alberta's busiest hospital will see the capacity it needs added within the decade.
Vancouver
-
Experts question Vancouver Police Department's approach to combatting stranger attacks
The VPD says part of its strategy is to increase boots on the ground in problem areas, but experts argue more specific data on these random attacks is needed to identify trends.
-
'Like a bat out of hell': Vibrant Vancouver senior celebrates her 110th birthday
A Vancouver woman celebrating a major milestone might be a supercentenarian, but those who know her say she still moves like a "bat out of hell."
-
Video shows suspect in 'troubling' bear spray attack at Burnaby business
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly used bear spray during a "troubling attack" on a Burnaby business.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: COVID-19 has undermined the grieving process in Nova Scotia
Almost two years after a gunman impersonating a Mountie killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia, Mary Teed and her neighbours are still struggling with their grief -- but it's not just because of the horrific magnitude of the tragedy.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man charged with randomly killing senior wants to represent himself in court
A Nanaimo, B.C., man charged with killing a beloved senior has told a judge he either wants to represent himself in court or have a very specific lawyer appointed to him.
-
Video of alleged theft at Victoria brewery erupts on social media
Victoria brewing company Whistle Buoy has taken to social media to try to identify four men who allegedly stole items from the downtown taproom this weekend.
-
Police investigating suspicious sudden death in Ladysmith, B.C.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious sudden death in a remote area of Ladysmith, B.C.
Toronto
-
Ford government will rewrite Ontario law to delay budget, avoid paying personal penalty
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is rewriting a provincial law in order to delay the spring budget and avoid paying a personal penalty – a move that political critics believe is designed to give the government an advantage during the upcoming election.
-
This is why some Ontario businesses won't be ditching proof of vaccination policies come March
Some Ontario businesses are choosing to keep proof of vaccination policies in place beyond March 1.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Montreal
-
Quebec public health chief defends ending school masks, says it's for the sake of socially vulnerable kids
Boileau said the province considers it a priority to abandon children's mask use at school for kids' social and educational needs, but that the risk is 'calculated' since so many kids have already been exposed to COVID-19.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
About one-third of Montrealers caught Omicron, giving city immunity boost: authorities
At least a million Montrealers caught COVID-19 in the most recent wave, making it easier for the city to safely enter this 'period of transition,' said its public health chief.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa city council approves free LRT service, free parking in downtown lots
The city of Ottawa is offering free LRT service and free parking in city lots in an effort to give people easier access to downtown.
-
Ottawa man, 50, charged in Rideau Centre robbery
Ottawa police have charged a 50-year-old man in relation to a downtown robbery that provoked a large police operation and shut down the Rideau Centre mall.
Kitchener
-
4 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region; 50 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'My life was turned upside down': Kitchener-born professional soccer player details traumatic crash and plans to return to the pitch
Sidelined by a devastating car accident, a Kitchener-born international soccer player is determined to return to the pitch – and she’s documenting her recovery along the way.
-
Ontario police forces investigate after possible member donations to convoy protests
Two Ontario police forces have launched internal investigations or reviews, saying some of their members appear to have donated to the convoy that blockaded Ottawa and other border crossings.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Saskatoon Police Service is advising the public to avoid an area in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
'High' patient numbers lead to challenges in Saskatoon emergency departments
Emergency departments at Saskatoon's three hospitals are experiencing challenges due to the high number of admitted patients.
Northern Ontario
-
No mail for Timmins for the rest of the day
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Timmins due to severe winter weather..
-
Ontario police forces investigate after possible member donations to convoy protests
Two Ontario police forces have launched internal investigations or reviews, saying some of their members appear to have donated to the convoy that blockaded Ottawa and other border crossings.
-
Two tractor-trailers collide on Hwy. 11 near Huntsville
Southbound lanes on Highway 11 near Stephenson Road and Greer Road remain closed Wednesday afternoon following a collision involving two tractor-trailers.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sees three more COVID-19 deaths, hospital and ICU patient numbers continue to drop
The death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed again in Manitoba with three new deaths, pushing the total to 1,663 since the start of the pandemic.
-
No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police
Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown for nearly three weeks – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
-
Mask mandate in city facilities 'just not feasible' once province ends restrictions: city
The City of Winnipeg says it will not be feasible to keep its mask mandate in place once the province does away with its public health restrictions.
Regina
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Ocean Man First Nation now officially recognized as Treaty 4 First Nation
After signing a landmark agreement with Marc Miller, Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations, Ocean Man First Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan is now officially recognized as a Treaty 4 First Nation.