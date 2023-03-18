Calgarian Brady Leman's gold leads three-medal day for Canada at ski cross World Cup

Brady Leman earned a gold medal in the men's World Cup ski cross to lead a three-medal day for Canada in the event on Saturday.

The Calgary native outmatched France's Youri Duplessis-Kergomard and Switzerland's Joos Berry, who grabbed silver and bronze, respectively.

He also announced that the race was the final one of his career.

Germany's Florian Wilmsmann finished last.

In women's action, Canadians Marielle Thompson and Brittany Phelan won silver and bronze.

The two finished behind Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France in the big final.

Switzerland's Fanny Smith placed fourth among the four skiers in the big final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.