Calgarians accused of fraudulently signing up customers for home security systems

Two Calgary men are accused of creating phony contracts for home security system services and pocketing fraudulent payouts.

Police began an investigation into the two men last November after a Saskatchewan-based home-alarm system company said it handed out $132,800 in commisions for signing up 80 customers in what it later found to be fraudulent accounts.

The company said it began receiving complaints last summer from customers. It launched an audit of the properties that its authorized dealer in Calgary had enrolled for services and found none of the contracts were valid.

Police say the accused men are directors ofthat Calgary compnay and were using the identities of existing customers and false front companies to authorize the fictitious contracts.

"Fraud investigations often take several months to complete, due to their complexity," said Staff Sgt. Geoff Gawlinski in a statement. "We are proud that through collaborative efforts, we were able to lay charges against the individuals responsible for defrauding multiple people and a legitimate business out of thousands of dollars."

Christopher Luke Jellow, 29, and Navin Maghera, 46, have both been charged with fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents.

Jellow, who uses the alias Luke Matheson, also faces charges related to a driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle and having a suspended drivers licence.

Maghera is slated to appear in court on April 21 while Jellow's next court appearance is scheduled for May 18.