A public vote to determine if the city should pursue a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is underway and polling stations around the city are expected to be busy all day.

Advance polls were held at the beginning of the month and according to the city, the final tally over the two days was 54,442, which includes 8582 mail-in ballots.

The question on the ballot is:

Are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?



__ I am for Calgary hosting

__ I am against Calgary hosting

165 polling stations have been set up around the city and they are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voters do not need to register but must vote at their designated polling station.

To vote, people must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and resident of the City of Calgary.

Voters are reminded to bring identification and to leave Olympic gear at home as it will not be allowed inside the polling stations.

A million ballots have been printed to ensure there are enough to go around and Elections Calgary will use vote tabulators to electronically tally the ballots.

The chief returning officer says Calgary’s election team is ready to handle the crowds and that the new tabulators have been tested extensively.

The unofficial results will be announced at about 10:00 p.m. and will also be posted on the Elections Calgary website. CTV Calgary will carry the announcement LIVE on our website.

The official results will be available on Friday, November 16 at the Municipal Building posting site, Elections Calgary Office and on its website.

