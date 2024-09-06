Calgarians embrace possible last blast of summer-like weather

Calgarians will see lots of sun this weekend with above-seasonal temperatures in the forecast.

The highs on Saturday and Sunday are set to reach between 30 and 32 C.

CTV Morning Live Calgary weather specialist Jodi Hughes says the heat is thanks to "a well-developed and well-positioned ridge of high pressure sitting overtop of Alberta."

Weather was so beautiful on Friday that cousins Jackie Dion and Barb Miller decided to paddleboard down the Bow River around lunchtime.

"It's the best paddleboarding in the city, and the hot weather, snow is going to fly any day now," said Miller.

"We take some tributaries. It's beautiful. It's so gorgeous. Calgary's beautiful, the Bow is beautiful, and if you go during the week, its not crowded," said Dion.

Miller says she expects to see at least one more nice weekend, before the summer officially comes to an end.

"We're heat people. If you get too hot, you just jump in the river – you cool off pretty quick," she said.

"I think one more weekend, but I think its going to go down to the twenties or something, which is fine, we've had a good run."

Calgary typically records less than one day in September that is at or above 30 C.

Temperatures will drop drastically, to cooler conditions and daytime highs in the low teens, with windy and rainy weather in the forecast.

- With files from Jodi Hughes