Calgarians embrace possible last blast of summer-like weather
Calgarians will see lots of sun this weekend with above-seasonal temperatures in the forecast.
The highs on Saturday and Sunday are set to reach between 30 and 32 C.
CTV Morning Live Calgary weather specialist Jodi Hughes says the heat is thanks to "a well-developed and well-positioned ridge of high pressure sitting overtop of Alberta."
Weather was so beautiful on Friday that cousins Jackie Dion and Barb Miller decided to paddleboard down the Bow River around lunchtime.
"It's the best paddleboarding in the city, and the hot weather, snow is going to fly any day now," said Miller.
"We take some tributaries. It's beautiful. It's so gorgeous. Calgary's beautiful, the Bow is beautiful, and if you go during the week, its not crowded," said Dion.
Miller says she expects to see at least one more nice weekend, before the summer officially comes to an end.
"We're heat people. If you get too hot, you just jump in the river – you cool off pretty quick," she said.
"I think one more weekend, but I think its going to go down to the twenties or something, which is fine, we've had a good run."
Calgary typically records less than one day in September that is at or above 30 C.
Temperatures will drop drastically, to cooler conditions and daytime highs in the low teens, with windy and rainy weather in the forecast.
- With files from Jodi Hughes
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Montreal man given $664 fine for tying dog to parking meter while grabbing a croissant
A Montreal man who tied his dog to a parking meter while he entered a bakery is now facing a hefty fine for breaking a law he had no idea existed.
Selena Gomez is a billionaire
Selena Gomez can now add becoming a billionaire to her long list of achievements.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
An American woman accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in a London court
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
Canadian tied to alleged Russian influencer op received thousands in fees: U.S.
YouTube says the channels of a far-right Canadian influencer have been removed after U.S. officials alleged the company she co-founded received US$760,000 in fees and commissions as part of an alleged Russian ploy to dupe right-wing influencers into sowing division among Americans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid after motorcyclist posts video of dangerous driving on social media
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
-
Edmonton zoning changes pit lot owner against city over property value
A homeowner in a southside neighbourhood says his property is about to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in value because of the City of Edmonton.
-
'We're going to be an economic powerhouse': River Cree breaks ground on $200M expansion
The River Cree Resort and Casino is planning to nearly double its size.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge releases more inclusive welcoming land acknowledgment
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
-
Free stuff: Reuse Rendezvous returns to Lethbridge Saturday
Those looking to do some de-cluttering ahead of the fall can put their unwanted items on their front lawn for the annual Reuse Rendezvous this weekend.
-
Lethbridge wants residents to apply to join city boards, committees and commissions
The City of Lethbridge is encouraging residents to apply to become members on one of city council’s many boards, commissions and committees.
Vancouver
-
Family questions if BC Cancer could have saved Surrey man who went to China for experimental treatment
Just days before Christmas 2023, Lusion Dalpadado was told he was going to die. The 23-year-old from Surrey had been battling a rare form of leukemia, and had briefly gone into remission after a stem cell transplant. But the cancer returned, and doctors told him there were no treatment options left in B.C.
-
Major crime unit called for suspicious death in Lake Cowichan, B.C.
Major crime investigators on Vancouver Island have been deployed to assist in a suspected homicide case.
-
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
Vancouver Island
-
Major crime unit called for suspicious death in Lake Cowichan, B.C.
Major crime investigators on Vancouver Island have been deployed to assist in a suspected homicide case.
-
Victim of Vancouver stranger attacks had surgery to reattach severed hand: police
The surviving victim of a pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday has undergone surgery to reattach his hand after it was severed in the assault, according to police.
-
Propeller falls off BC Ferries vessel, spilling 800 litres of oil
About 800 litres of light hydraulic oil have spilled into the sea from a BC Ferries vessel after one of its propellers fell off this week.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
Sask. dog owner says residents of Allan ran him out of town
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
-
Saskatoon’s newest emergency shelter will likely be downtown
A former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building located at 210 Pacific Avenue has been identified as a potential temporary site for an enhanced emergency shelter.
Regina
-
Regina police officers injured after apparent impaired driver collides with vehicle during traffic stop
Two Regina police officers were hurt early Friday morning when a vehicle being driven by an apparent impaired driver rear-ended their patrol unit during a traffic stop.
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
Labour Day Classic 50/50 highest in Roughriders regular season history
The recent Labour Day Classic 50/50 draw saw a record amount in Saskatchewan Roughriders regular season history.
Toronto
-
Marineland owner Marie Holer dies, park says 'succession plan' in place
Marineland's owner, Marie Holer, has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for woman in fatal Toronto shooting
A 36-year-old woman is wanted for first-degree murder following a shooting near an after-hours club in Toronto earlier this month.
Montreal
-
RCMP arrests man in Quebec allegedly plotting terror attack on Jewish community in New York
The RCMP arrested a 20-year-old man who was allegedly in the process of planning a deadly terror attack targeting Jewish citizens in the United States. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in Ormstown, Que., located 61 km southwest of Montreal.
-
-
Legault confirms his attendance at the Francophonie Summit in France in October
Premier Francois Legault will be travelling to France next month, his office announced on Friday. The premier will take part in a bilateral mission from October 1 to 3, followed by the 19th Francophonie Summit on October 4 and 5 in Paris.
Atlantic
-
Man believed to be 'armed and dangerous' arrested after day-long search in northern N.B.
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert in the Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick has been arrested.
-
Here is where the most rain will fall in the Maritimes on Saturday
A low-pressure system containing moisture drawn up from the subtropical Atlantic will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Maritimes Friday night and Saturday.
-
Sussex, N.B., family forced to wait outside hospital for ambulance due to limited ER hours
On Saturday, Grant Jordan suffered a life-threatening heart attack and waited outside the closed ER in Sussex, N.B., for an ambulance to drive him to Saint John.
Winnipeg
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
-
Manitoba jail guard acquitted of all charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
-
Deteriorating former housing complex slated for demolition
A former low-income housing complex that’s been an eyesore in downtown Winnipeg for years is going to be torn down.
Ottawa
-
Frustration for some federal public servants and executives mandated back to the office
Starting Monday, federal employees will be required to be in the office three days a week, instead of the current two, and that means another day dealing with a commute that some say has gotten worse.
-
Ottawa mother with son living with autism denied thousands of dollars in claims
An Ottawa mother says it’s been a nightmare dealing with her insurance company after she was denied tens of thousands of dollars worth of claims for her autistic son’s therapies.
-
Delayed Stittsville high school slated to open Sept. 17
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told families in a note Friday that Maplewood Secondary School should be ready to accept students starting Tuesday, Sept. 17, barring any unforeseen complications.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
-
Sudbury OPP officer pleads guilty to stealing evidence during moose hunt investigation
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
-
Average of one impaired-related charge per day in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police Service say nine drivers were charged with impaired-related offences over the Labour Day long weekend.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate collision involving pedestrian and 2 motorcycles
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
-
Driver flees after hitting tow truck operator in Springwater: OPP
Provincial police are hoping to identify the driver of an SUV that allegedly struck a tow truck operator as he worked on the side of the road in Springwater Township and took off.
-
Vulnerable group camping in Barrie park in limbo as City’s eviction deadline passes
Tensions remain high on Friday at a park in Barrie after the City issued a three-day eviction to a group of people using the area as a campground earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Video shows physical interaction involving a police officer in Hanover, Ont.
Hanover’s police chief is responding to community concerns about a recent arrest at a Hanover school.
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company blacklisted by U.S. Commerce Department over surveillance, spyware allegations
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
London
-
Why London might stop adding names to its urgent waitlist for Rent-Geared-To-Income Housing
A five-year waitlist and ongoing livability challenges at Rent-Geared-To-Income (RGI) Housing in the London-Middlesex region might prompt changes to how prospective tenants are prioritized when units become available.
-
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
-
Armed robber strikes in Strathroy cemetery, before fleeing toward nearby cornfield
Just before 8:00 p.m. on August 23, a man approached the victim as they were leaving All Saints Cemetery, and threatened the victim for their purse – saying that he had a weapon in his pocket.
Windsor
-
SIU investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street
Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit have been called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Windsor.
-
'Taco Bear' gets new name while recovering after 10-hour trip to Windsor, Ont.
An injured black bear cub that survived a 10-hour drive to southwestern Ontario while being fed Taco Bell has been renamed "Windsor" following its new found connection to the Rose City.
-
Gordie Howe Bridge immortalized through art
Peter Solly, owner of McDonald’s Automotive Supercentre on Eugenie Street East, has added to his collection of sculptures with his latest creation, a replica of the Gordie Howe Bridge.