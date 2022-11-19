Calgarians feeling charitable at food bank events even as food insecurity increases
Calgarians showed all sorts of generosity Saturday as multiple food bank events were held across the city.
The 30th annual Stuff-a-Bus affair took place at two dozen Calgary Co-op stores throughout the morning.
The one-day food drive raises thousands of pounds of food and critical funds every year for those in need. 24 City of Calgary Transit buses are filled to the brim with non-perishable food items by hundreds of volunteers.
"We are seeing more Albertans pressed for the need for food this year," Calgary Food Bank interim director Michael Pasma said. "But we keep seeing Calgarians rise to the challenge."
The event is the launching pad for the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Food Drive.
Jyoti Gondek says inflation and the pandemic has pushed more and more people to the food bank for help.
"This year is going to be very tricky for many people and many families," she told CTV News. "There are so many that need our support right now, so this (event) is a particularly important one."
Mayor Gondek spoke to CTV News anchor Tara Nelson in her 2021 year end interview
A recent University of Toronto report found Albertans have the highest food insecurity in the country, with one in five people facing inadequate access to food because of financial constraints.
Food bank use in the city has skyrocketed by 73 per cent since 2019.
"Everyone is experiencing our economic downturn, the increase in grocery prices and supply chain demand," Lynn Tipper with the food bank said.
That's why another event was so important Saturday.
Volunteers and Alberta Motor Association (AMA) staff hosted AMA's third annual Stack to Sack Hunger Day.
Winter donation drive-throughs were held across the province -- a chance for people to drop off food before the holidays.
"We live in such an amazing city and Calgarians are very generous," Tipper said. "It's a great feeling."
Though the drives were only a one-day event, there are plenty of ways to give all year round.
To learn more about either event or to donate food or volunteer time, visit the Calgary Food Bank website.
