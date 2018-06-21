Health authorities say fecal coliforms continue to be found in the water in the Elbow River and they are reminding residents to avoid swimming or wading in the contaminated area.

AHS says water in the river between Sandy Beach and 9 Avenue S.E. is contaminated and that an advisory that was issued in July 2016 is still in place.

Authorities say they are issuing a reminder because more people will be recreating on the river now that summer is here.

AHS says people should take precautions if they do decide to access the river and to keep the face and mouth out of the water and to wash hands afterwards as fecal coliforms can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Signs have been placed in the area to remind residents to avoid contact with the water.

Officials say they will continue to monitor conditions in the Elbow River and that the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.