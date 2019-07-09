The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game saw two prominent Calgarians take to Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio but only one's contributions appeared in the box score.

Pitcher Mike Soroka of the Atlanta Braves, an all-star in only his second season in the big leagues, took to the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning and quickly disposed of the three batters he faced in ten pitch scoreless inning.

The 21-year-old hurler was named a National League all-star following a stellar start to the 2019 season where he amassed a 9-1 record and sported an ERA of 2.42 to help the Braves to a 54-37 record, tops in the N.L. East.

Tuesday night's all-star festivities in Cleveland began with a performance of O Canada by Calgary native Lindsay Ell, the country music star who now resides in Nashville.

Calgarians who may have missed Ell’s performance of the Canadian anthem will have a chance to see her live on August 16 as she’s scheduled to perform at this year’s Country Thunder music festival in northeast Calgary.

The American League won the 2019 MLB All-Star Game by a score of 4-3.