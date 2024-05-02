Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

The Calgary Real Estate Board says April home sales were up 7.3 per cent from last year, driven by growth in the number of relatively more affordable, higher-density properties changing hands.

The board says 2,881 units were sold last month, while the benchmark price across all home types was $603,700 for April — up 9.9 per cent from a year earlier and one per cent from March.

New listings rose 11.5 per cent year-over-year to 3,491 and there were 2,711 units in inventory, 16.2 per cent lower than last year and half the levels traditionally seen in April.

Here are the city's five most expensive residential homes for sale as of May. 2, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:

1 – $9.9M Pump Hill home

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot-home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.

"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 208 days.

2 - $7.9M Estate in Aspen Woods

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.

Entering the estate you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.

Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.

Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 62 days.

3 - $7.25M Eagle Ridge bungalow

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand-chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 302 days.

4 - $4.55M Britannia home

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2021, this 6,143-square-foot home is just steps away from the Calgary Golf & Country Club.

It has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, all of which have their own ensuite bathrooms, and one bellow grade bedroom.

There are 10 bathrooms total.

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The home even has an elevator connecting the four-car garage to an upper entertainment space.

According to the listing, the main level showcases an open concept living room and kitchen with white oak flooring and custom cabinetry.

It also has a "stunning" fireplace and built-in cabinetry that "make the living room "perfect for relaxation and gatherings."

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This two-storey home is located at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 118 days.

5 - $4.5M mansion in Rosedale

A look at 530 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

Built in 2015, this home situated along Crescent Road N.W. has unparalleled views of downtown Calgary and the mountains.

The home has more than 3,800 square feet of developed living space including three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and upscale amenities including an elevator.

A look at 530 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"As you enter, you're greeted by a front patio with a fireplace offering sweeping vistas of the city skyline," states the listing. "Ten inch ceilings on the main floor exudes modern sophistication showcasing a state-of-the-art kitchen with sleek design elements."

A look at 530 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This three-storey home is located at 530 Crescent Road N.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 13 days.

- With files from The Canadian Press