CTV Calgary's top 5 stories for April 2024

At CTV Calgary, we strive to bring attention to the stories that matter to the community and resonate with our audience.

Here are the top stories for the month of April.

5. Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing

Amid a nationwide housing crisis, the issue of affordable housing in Alberta is no different here than in any other part of Canada.

A rapid population growth in Alberta, spurred on by government campaigns, is a double-edged sword in many respects.

While population growth is considered a marker of prosperity, many experts are aware of the added strain on services and house prices that comes with it.

4. Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts

In early April, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert to Albertans, saying that there was insufficient power being generated in the province for its needs.

The alert was the second in two days and, this time, it led to blackouts in several communities.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, speaking in Brooks, Alta., said the issue was due to a shift in reliance on renewable power sources rather than fossil fuels.

"We've built the system completely backwards," she said, suggesting that Alberta would not be able to support itself solely through wind and solar power.

Smith said her government would take a closer look at building new electricity arrangements with neighbouring provinces and Montana to prevent future disruptions.

Rolling blackouts affect Calgary

3. 'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography

On April 29, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams announced a Calgary principal had been arrested in connection with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Authorities began an investigation into Bruce Campbell, 61, a principal at Sacred Heart Elementary School, in March after they were notified by the RCMP.

It led to several devices and computers being seized from Campbell's home and police soon located an image, depicting child sexual abuse, to his work phone.

"These are very shocking and concerning offences made worse by positions of trust and authority. But at this time we do not believe any of the material is of children at the school," said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger with ALERT.

Campbell was released from custody and is expected to appear in court on May 10.

2. Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman

In early April, Calgary police revealed that the subject of a missing person case from February had likely met a tragic end.

Chelsea Davidenas was last seen on Feb. 17 and was reported missing by her family 10 days later.

Police told the media on April 3 that Davidenas was presumed murdered and two men, one of them known to her, were charged with her murder.

The investigation discovered that the 29-year-old woman was likely killed inside a home in Rundle and her body was disposed of east of the city.

A few days later, her remains were found in a rural area near Chestermere.

Chelsea Davidenas, 29, was last seen on Feb. 17, 2024 and reported missing by her family on Feb. 27, 2024.

The case prompted Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld to highlight the supports being offered to all women who feel they are at risk of violence.

1. Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys

CTV News Calgary's top story for April was the report of charges against a Sundre, Alta., woman accused of sexual offences involving underage members of the community's minor hockey association.

On April 8, RCMP charged Alexa Suitor, a member of the Sundre Minor Hockey Association's executive committee with sexual interference, sexual assault and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

A parents of one of the alleged victims told CTV News at the time that Suitor "took their innocence away."

Suitor's next court appearance will be in Didsbury on May 27.