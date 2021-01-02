CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services did not announce the first baby born in Alberta in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Calgary family believes their newborn son holds the honour.

Wyatt Hudson Van Steinburg was born 52 seconds after midnight on Friday.

Baby Wyatt was delivered at South Health Campus in Calgary and was originally due on Dec. 30.

“Once the 31st hit everyone was kind of like ‘Oh New Years baby, hopefully!’ and I was kind of like ‘Don’t count on it, that’s like one in a million.’ Then midnight hits and baby’s here,” said mom Chantel Saunders.

AHS says it will resume its official release of Alberta’s first baby of the New Year in 2022.