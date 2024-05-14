Calgary billboards ask people to skip the rodeo, chuckwagon races

The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) has taken out a series of billboard ads around Calgary encouraging people to skip the rodeo and chuckwagon races at the Stampede this summer.

The billboards, which say things like "Rodeo: no fun for the animals" and "Rodeo animals aren't performing. They're suffering," started running on Monday and will be seen until the end of August.

Spokesperson Chantelle Archambault says the organization has raised concerns about the safety and welfare of animals used in rodeo and chuckwagon races for the past several years.

"The VHS is calling on Calgarians to skip the dangerous and inhumane animal events and asking that the Stampede instead focus on the many other activities and events that don't put animals in harm’s way," she said.

In a statement, the Calgary Stampede says treating animals with respect and care is at the core of the organization's celebration of western heritage and values.

"Our community has always had a strong connection with animals," reads the statement.

"Our Rodeo and Evening Show ticket sales this year are tracking ahead of 2023, which was a record year. Our community’s participation is a reflection of how important these experiences continue to be to our guests.

"We encourage members of our community to visit Stampede Park, July 5-14, to learn about and connect with the animals, and to meet the professionals who care for them."