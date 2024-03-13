CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary BMO Centre expansion project enters new phase

    The Calgary Stampede will be taking over the BMO Centre expansion project on Wednesday to make sure it's ready for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth this summer. (Supplied) The Calgary Stampede will be taking over the BMO Centre expansion project on Wednesday to make sure it's ready for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth this summer. (Supplied)
    The $500-million BMO Centre expansion project is nearly complete, with work now shifting to another partner on Wednesday.

    The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation is officially passing the baton to the Calgary Stampede, which will continue work on the interior of the new facility.

    Over the next few months, the Stampede will be outfitting the 38 meeting rooms and two ballrooms - about 70,000 square feet of space - in the expansion.

    In total, about 100,000 square feet has been added to the BMO Centre.

    Officials aren't offering any tours of the building until the grand opening, when all the work is completed.

    It's expected to be finished just in time for this year's Calgary Stampede.

