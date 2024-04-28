CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Buffaloes taking on Markham Waxers for bronze at Telus Cup Sunday afternoon

    The Calgary Buffaloes play for bronze Sunday afternoon at the Telus Cup in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia (Photo: X@BuffsHockey) The Calgary Buffaloes play for bronze Sunday afternoon at the Telus Cup in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia (Photo: X@BuffsHockey)
    Share

    The Calgary Buffaloes are playing for bronze Sunday afternoon at the Telus Cup, after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings in Saturday’s semi-final.

    The Buffaloes were flying high until they ran into Cantonniers de Magog Friday, losing 4-0 to drop them into the semi-final against the Wheat Kings.

    The Wheat Kings will take on Cantonniers de Magog Sunday at 5 p.m. in the gold medal game being played at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

    The Buffaloes and the Waxmen are currently in action. The score was tied 2-2 after two periods.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News