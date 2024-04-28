Calgary Buffaloes taking on Markham Waxers for bronze at Telus Cup Sunday afternoon

The Calgary Buffaloes are playing for bronze Sunday afternoon at the Telus Cup, after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings in Saturday’s semi-final.

The Buffaloes were flying high until they ran into Cantonniers de Magog Friday, losing 4-0 to drop them into the semi-final against the Wheat Kings.

The Wheat Kings will take on Cantonniers de Magog Sunday at 5 p.m. in the gold medal game being played at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

The Buffaloes and the Waxmen are currently in action. The score was tied 2-2 after two periods.