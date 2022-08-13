Calgary Carifest honours Caribbean culture as thousands gather to celebrate
A couple thousand Calgarians wore colourful costumes, played traditional music and danced for hours in the downtown streets Saturday morning to celebrate Caribbean culture.
The 2022 Carifest showcased several cultural groups from Jamaica to Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago, Brazil and beyond as they paraded from Olympic Plaza all the way to Shaw Millennium Park.
Billed as the city’s largest festival, organizer Sabrina Naz Comanescu says she’s overwhelmed by the community support after two years of cancelled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It means the world that we were able to be back on the road with all the bands, all the revelers, and all the good vibes,” she said.
“This absolutely characterizes a time for multiculturalism, but especially an eye on Caribbean culture.”
The event was particularly important for members of the Jamaican Canadian Association of Alberta as they recently celebrated the 60 year anniversary of the country’s independence from Britain on Aug. 6.
“How can you not have a smile on your face? This is freedom of 60 years of independence and you can't put a price on that,” said Ashford Baker of Calgary’s Jamaican community.
“I'll tell you something my friend, when the music hits you, you feel no pain. I think that's what we needed to kind of get through this and to bring us all back together again to share this as one.”
Many different cultural organizations took part in the event with the vast majority dancing to the sweet sounds of Soca music which is a mixture of Calypso, soul, West African, East Indian and Latin influences.
Perhaps the most exciting dance however was called the ‘Jab Jab’.
The Grenada-based dance is a celebration of the emancipation of slaves.
Namika Reuben could be seen covered in black paint alongside others with scary masks to signify the important historical event.
“It was first started with the slave masters, they used to take molasses and paint their bodies to mark the slave,” he said.
“So after emancipation the freed slaves took it a bit further and turned it into an emancipation celebration. In today's world, we use it more often to actually express our true freedom.”
Plenty of vendors also took part in the event which will run until 8 p.m. Saturday at Shaw Millennium Park.
The evening will include performances from international Soca artist, Patrice Roberts along with Steele & the Hardcore Reggae Band from Toronto.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canadian Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCan.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'
The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a 'preplanned' crime, as the renowned author of 'The Satanic Verses' remained hospitalized with serious injuries.
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.
Who is novelist Salman Rushdie and why has he faced death threats?
After facing years of controversy over his book, famed novelist Salman Rushie remains hospitalized after a stabbing attack left him with serious injuries. CTVNews.ca has a look at his life and why his work has prompted years of death threats.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
N.W.T. RCMP deploy controversial roadside cannabis screening devices
RCMP in the Northwest Territories have begun using roadside cannabis-screening technology that has faced criticism from defence lawyers elsewhere in Canada.
Edmonton
-
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
-
Local high school academic superstar wins prestigious University of Alberta internship
An Edmonton teen has earned the unique opportunity to learn the ropes of working in a university laboratory, before he even started his undergraduate degree.
-
Edmonton Urban Farm welcomes the public for Alberta Open Farm Days
The Edmonton Urban Farm (EUF) welcomed visitors for the annual Alberta Open Farm Days.
Vancouver
-
140 lightning-caused wildfires detected over last 3 days, BCWS says
Lightning has sparked more than 100 new wildfires in British Columbia since Wednesday, as thunderstorms rolled through the provincial Interior.
-
Police identify victim, say targeted shooting in Maple Ridge related to drugs, but not gangs
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man shot and killed in Maple Ridge on Friday in hopes of identifying further "witnesses and associates" of the victim.
-
Surrey South byelection set for Sept. 10
The B.C. government has called a byelection for the Surrey South seat left vacant this spring when former Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux was appointed Canada's chief accessibility officer.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's first confirmed case of Monkeypox not travel-related
At this time, the Monkeypox vaccine is not widely available to the public.
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
-
Cabin owners in central Newfoundland warned to stop using closed roads
Officials in central Newfoundland are asking people to stop using forest roads to check on their cabins even though the threat of wildfires has eased for local communities and a state of emergency has been lifted.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's a bit shocking': Video of legal old-growth harvesting draws frustration on Vancouver Island
As the B.C. government promises deferrals of old-growth logging and protesters push for the end of the practice entirely, videos recently recorded on northern Vancouver Island put the old-growth fight into perspective for the man who shot them.
-
Victoria police investigating 'sudden death' downtown
Police in Victoria are investigating what they call a "sudden death" in the city Saturday morning.
-
Pistol shooting competition comes to Vancouver Island as feds work to tighten handgun laws
More than 200 of Canada's top action pistol shooters will compete in a B.C. qualifying event sanctioned by the International Practical Shooting Confederation at the Malahat range this weekend.
Toronto
-
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
-
Police shoot man after woman stabbed at Scarborough home; SIU called in
Toronto police say officers have shot a man after a woman was stabbed inside a Scarborough residence on Saturday afternoon.
-
Brampton teen arrested in connection with murder of Toronto rapper Houdini in May 2020
A Brampton teen has been arrested in connection with the murder of a well-known Toronto rapper who was gunned down in the city’s Entertainment District over two years ago.
Montreal
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
-
'Vote for Real': Quebec Liberal party unveils election slogan
"Real issues, real solutions" will be the new slogan of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) for the Oct. 3 elections.
-
Kayaking for a cause: Quebecers hit the waterways to raise money for music program
A grand sea kayaking trip is taking place this weekend on the St. Lawrence River between Montreal and Quebec City.
Ottawa
-
Community rallies to help Merry Dairy recover missing ice cream bike
There was a swift response from the community to help find a missing bicycle cart owned by a popular ice cream shop.
-
Two novice drivers among 4 charged with stunt driving Friday
Ottawa police say two G2 drivers are among four people charged with stunt driving on Friday night, as the police service’s summer speeding blitz continues.
-
The cost to rent an apartment in these two Ottawa neighbourhoods decreased this summer
As rents continue to rise for one-and-two bedroom apartments in Ottawa and Gatineau this summer, a new report shows rents are decreasing in the Ottawa neighbourhoods of Nepean and Gloucester.
Kitchener
-
Over 60 cattle killed in barn fire near Alma, Ont.
A total of 67 cattle have been killed after a fire tore through a barn early Saturday morning.
-
WRDSB confirms 'student information was accessed' during cyber incident
Waterloo Region's public school board has confirmed that "certain student information was accessed" during a cyber incident last month.
-
Kitchener man watches as car slams into his house
When Carmelo Mazza went to get his mail on Friday morning, he never imagined on his walk home he would witness a car crash into his home at the exact spot he typically sits.
Saskatoon
-
SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox: expands vaccine eligibility
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.
-
'Spanking will leave marks': Manual used at Saskatoon school encouraged paddling
A training workbook allegedly used at a Saskatoon school targeted in a proposed class action lawsuit outlines a guiding philosophy which encouraged physical discipline.
-
Committee set to discuss changing city's first Michif-named street
City administration is looking to rename a new Saskatoon street after the word was revealed to have different meanings.
Northern Ontario
-
Major search on for boy, 9, missing from family camping trip
Ontario Provincial Police have begun intense search efforts to locate a missing nine-year-old boy.
-
North Bay football field named after Mike O'Shea
The North Bay native was in town Saturday for the announcement.
-
Sudbury Police investigating suspicious death in the city
One woman is dead in what police will only call a suspicious death in the city.
Winnipeg
-
BIZ optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtown despite survey showing declining perceptions
A new survey says nearly half of Canadians think their downtown has declined in the last year, but Winnipeg's downtown advocates say they are optimistic about its future, and are working hard to make downtown a safe space for everyone.
-
-
Winnipeg police arrest two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scam
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
Regina
-
SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox: expands vaccine eligibility
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.
-
Regina city council considering $200K bid to host 2024 Brier
Regina’s city council is set to consider putting $200,000 towards a bid to host the 2024 Brier.
-
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.