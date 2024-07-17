CALGARY
Calgary

    • Daytime highs to range from 6 C to 11 C above average for the next week

    Heat warnings will remain in place, or be expanded, across much of western Canada this week.

    A strong ridge of high pressure is continuing to track north from the U.S. southwest and will be firmly anchored in place by two low pressure systems – one in the northeastern Pacific and one over southern Ontario.

    This will prevent the normal meridional flow in the polar jet that moves high and low pressure systems across most of Canada.

    Both daytime highs and overnight lows will hit maximums that are far above seasonal, producing a cumulative health risk due to an increased stress on the body as systems attempt to regulate.

    Especially at risk of heat-related impacts are those who might experience earlier or more severe effects including (but not limited to) infants, children, the elderly, people with pre-existing heart, lung, and kidney conditions, diabetics, those who are socially isolated or work outside.

    There is also going to be an amplified risk for wildfires, especially once the heat event ends.

    Daytime highs in Calgary are expected to sit between 29 C to 34 C until at least the middle of next week with overnight lows between 17 C and 19 C.

    The normal range is 23 C and 10 C.

