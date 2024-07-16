CALGARY
    Vauxhall, Alta. man wins big on Lotto Max: 'Just couldn't believe it'

    A southern Alberta man says it feels great to have won the lottery.

    Gregory Janzen says he was watching TV when he noticed his unchecked Lotto Max and Extra tickets sitting on his coffee table.

    When he checked the tickets, he discovered he had won $100,000 on one of them.

    "I just couldn’t believe it," he said in a Tuesday news release.

    Janzen, who lives in Vauxhall, bought his ticket from the town's Natural Green Groceries.

    He won by matching the last six numbers of the Extra selection on the May 28 draw: 3, 6, 8, 7, 5, 8 and 3. 

    Janzensays he's happy to have a little money to tuck away for a rainy day.

    "I’m going to invest it and wait for retirement in a couple years," he said. 

