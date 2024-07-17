Newly improved self-sorting centres making it easier for Calgarians to recycle, reuse and dispose of materials

The City of Calgary is announcing improvements at city Eco Centres, in an effort to make it easier to recycle and dispose of materials.

These self-sorting areas provide Calgarians with a convenient year-round drop-off location for a wide variety of materials that don't belong in household bins.

Previously known as "Throw 'n' Go" areas, the city says many Calgarians were unaware of the recycling and reuse opportunities.

The city has added easy-to-read signage, revised facility layouts and updated drop-off areas for items.

"The Eco Centre emphasizes recycling and reuse by expanding the types of materials that can be dropped off. Additionally, the paved drop-off area, new facility layout and updated signs makes unloading waste material and items easier and more convenient than ever,” said Elias Tomaras, project manager, special projects with the City of Calgary.

The range of materials that can be brought to Eco Centres include:

Reusable and recyclable materials that often end up in the garbage but could find a second life in a different way (e.g. oversized cardboard, large metal appliances, electronics, drywall, etc.);

Materials that require safe disposal or special handling (e.g. chemicals, paint, auto batteries); and

Garbage that is oversized or unacceptable in the residential program (e.g. construction and renovation materials);

The city says it tested the upgrades at the Spyhill Eco Centre before implementing them at the Shepard and East Calgary locations.

The city found 29 per cent more oversized cardboard was recycled, 163 per cent more reuse items and 30 per cent more electronics were diverted from the landfill and 25 per cent more metal ended up in designated bins.

While some materials incur a fee, many can be dropped off at no charge.

For more information on fees and what Eco Centres accept, you can visit the city's website.