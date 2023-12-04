Calgary Catholic School District's delayed entry pilot cancelled

A pilot plan to change the daily school hours for students enrolled in the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) has been grounded, the board says.

In a statement on its website, the CCSD said it has "overwhelmingly heard" from concerned parents, guardians and staff members, and decided not to proceed with the plan.

The proposal was supposed to change the operating hours on one day a week, starting at 11 a.m. or noon on Mondays or Wednesdays.

To make up the difference, schedules for the remaining four days of the week would either start earlier or end later.

The decision comes after thousands of people signed an online petition in opposition to the idea.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…