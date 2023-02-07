Calgary Chamber launches provincial election platform

The Calgary Chamber has released its provincial election platform, including priorities the organization hopes whomever is elected will embrace.

The platform, titled Accelerate: Driving Alberta Forward, is billed as a business-led, solutions-oriented plan to "build economic momentum and achieve economic resilience."

Developed in consultation with Calgary Chamber members, the election platform – released on Tuesday -- includes 120 recommendations in 21 areas under the five following headings:

Fiscal responsibility: Allocate the surplus in line with our economic context today and forecasts for the coming years, ensuring Alberta’s economy is set up for success today and tomorrow.

Affordability and rising costs: Introduce measures to alleviate the pressure of rising costs on businesses and families, helping build resiliency through economic headwinds.

Economic diversification and competitiveness: Advance our traditional industries while driving investment and growth in emerging economic sectors, de-risking innovation, enhancing access to capital and creating a competitive investment landscape across our economy.

Talent and labour: Growing Alberta's talent pool, ensuring businesses have access to talent by investing in education and training, streamlining immigration systems and increasing access to affordable childcare.

Strategic infrastructure investments: Investing in infrastructure that supports community vibrancy, transport and mobility, safety and security, making Alberta a magnet for talent and facilitating the growth of infrastructure-dependent sectors.

The chamber says the recommendations presented within the platform are specific, forward-looking, and "outline a clear path to harnessing our economic potential across industries."

Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release that the province has an opportunity, particularly with a historic surplus, to "accelerate economic opportunities across the province and across sectors."

You can view the complete platform on the Calgary Chamber's website.

Alberta's next provincial election is scheduled to be held on May 29.