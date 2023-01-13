Calgary charity Women In Need Society urgently needs furniture donations

A Calgary charity that helps women and their families is asking for furniture donations.

The Women in Need Society (WINS) says it urgently needs gently-used living room, bedroom and kitchen furniture.

According to WINS CEO Karen Ramchuk, the organization is currently facingitshighest demand for furniture and housewares in recent times, with more than 120 families a week requiring support.

Clients include refugees from around the world, women and children fleeing violence and domestic abuse situations, families facing poverty and many other dire situations.

"People who are coming to WINS for urgent help are Calgarians and they are starting over," Ramchuk said. "Let’s help them get on their feet again."

Large furniture items and gently used mattresses are accepted at the Dover and Macleod Trail Plaza WINS thrift store locations, or the WINS donation centre.

For more information about donating and donation addressing, or to schedule a collector service, you can visit WINS' website.