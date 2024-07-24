CALGARY
    Calgary college recognizing international self-care day

    Mom of six Marisa Cardinal. (Supplied) Mom of six Marisa Cardinal. (Supplied)
    July 24 marks international self-care day, a day to observe the importance of self-care for overall health and well-being.

    Mom of six Marisa Cardinal is sharing a bit about how she approaches each day.

    "When it comes to self-care, I always try to think about what I can do to make myself feel great both physically and mentally," she said.

    "Living with Type 2 diabetes has helped me realize how important both are."

    Not sure how to start your self-care journey?

    The Students’ Association of Bow Valley College is hosting an event on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the South Campus, TransAlta Hall.

    The association is hosting activities geared toward self-care, and they also have kits to give away while supplies last.

    "My favourite self-care activities are weightlifting and golfing," said Cardinal, adding it has been crucial to have diabetes tools including her Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitor.

    "This helps me feel more confident and in control of my health, and maintain a positive outlook over this life-long condition." 

