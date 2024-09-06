Calgary construction industry shows 'concern' over Green Line delay

Calgary's construction industry is worried about the message being sent to investors because of the province's decision to delay the construction of the Green Line.

The Calgary Construction Association (CCA) says the project is "a transformative infrastructure project" for the city and the province pulling funding from it puts "jobs, economic growth and the city's transportation infrastructure at risk."

"The provincial government's abrupt decision to reduce its financial commitment to the Green Line project is a significant setback not only for Calgary's construction industry but also for the broader community that has been anticipating the benefits of this vital transit expansion," the CCA said in a statement on Thursday.

Furthermore, the CCA is concerned over the precedent being set by the province.

"This move sends a clear signal that no project, regardless of its scope or significance, is safe from unexpected funding cuts. The resulting uncertainty introduces a huge element of risk for contractors and businesses involved in provincial projects, undermining confidence in the stability and reliability of government commitments.

"If this trend continues, it could jeopardize future investments, delay critical infrastructure developments, and hinder economic recovery efforts across the province."

CCA president and CEO Bill Black called the news "a devastating blow" to his industry and Calgary and urges the provincial government to reconsider its decision.

"Our industry needs certainty and stability," Black said. "We call on the province to recognize the importance of the Green Line not only for Calgary's future but also for the thousands of workers who rely on projects like this for their livelihoods.

"The longer we delay, the greater the cost to our economy and our community."

The CCA said it remains committed to the project.