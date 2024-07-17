Calgary could drop to lowest outdoor water restriction level early next week if pipe remains stable

Calgary could drop down to its lowest level of outdoor water restrictions early next week if the recently repaired feeder main remains stable through the weekend.

City crews have been gradually increasing water flow and pressure in the pipe to reach 70 per cent of its usual capacity.

“As of this afternoon, things are going well,” Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary’s director of capital priorities and investment, said Wednesday.

No new structural issues were detected in the pipe overnight. City officials will continue to monitor the pipe’s condition and decide whether to move to Stage 2 water restrictions on Thursday morning.

Moving from Stage 3 to Stage 2 would allow Calgarians to use a sprinkler for up to one hour per week. Hose watering would be permitted with a spray nozzle with an automatic shutoff.

Bouchart added that if all continues to go well, Calgary could move to Stage 1 restrictions as early as Monday.

“Although we are optimistic based on how the pipe has performed since Monday, I need to caution that there is still a risk that things could change. This is why we continue to proceed cautiously,” Bouchart said.

“If we detect significant new snaps or encounter other unforeseen issues, this could still delay our progress.”

Under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, Calgarians could use sprinklers for up to two hours per week, along with other conditions.

Calgarians used 557 million litres of water on Tuesday – a similar usage mark as Monday – with water use expected to rise as hot temperatures settle into the city.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be joined by other city officials for the next water update at 9 a.m. on Thursday.