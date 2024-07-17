CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary could drop to lowest outdoor water restriction level early next week if pipe remains stable

    Share

    Calgary could drop down to its lowest level of outdoor water restrictions early next week if the recently repaired feeder main remains stable through the weekend.

    City crews have been gradually increasing water flow and pressure in the pipe to reach 70 per cent of its usual capacity.

    “As of this afternoon, things are going well,” Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary’s director of capital priorities and investment, said Wednesday.

    No new structural issues were detected in the pipe overnight. City officials will continue to monitor the pipe’s condition and decide whether to move to Stage 2 water restrictions on Thursday morning.

    Moving from Stage 3 to Stage 2 would allow Calgarians to use a sprinkler for up to one hour per week. Hose watering would be permitted with a spray nozzle with an automatic shutoff.

    Bouchart added that if all continues to go well, Calgary could move to Stage 1 restrictions as early as Monday.

    “Although we are optimistic based on how the pipe has performed since Monday, I need to caution that there is still a risk that things could change. This is why we continue to proceed cautiously,” Bouchart said.

    “If we detect significant new snaps or encounter other unforeseen issues, this could still delay our progress.”

    Under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, Calgarians could use sprinklers for up to two hours per week, along with other conditions.

    Calgarians used 557 million litres of water on Tuesday – a similar usage mark as Monday – with water use expected to rise as hot temperatures settle into the city.

    Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be joined by other city officials for the next water update at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned. The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about 'appointments.' The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News