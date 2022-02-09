Calgary council committee votes against exploring its own vaccine passport

With the provincial government ending its Restriction Exemption Program as of midnight Wednesday, the city's bylaw expired at the same time — and administration won't explore implementing its own program in Calgary.

A council committee voted 10-4 against asking city officials to look into what its own vaccine mandate bylaw would look like on Wednesday afternoon.

Only Mayor Jyoti Gondek and councillors Gian-Carlo Carra, Courtney Walcott and Kourtney Penner voted in favour of the idea.

However, council did vote in favour of another motion to have the mayor request the provincial government share the data used to make Tuesday's decision to ease restrictions in a three-step process. The mayor will also formally ask that the city be provided with recommendations made by Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

This is a developing story...