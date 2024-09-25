Calgary couple 'really shocked' to discover $1M lottery win
Calgary lottery winner Alan Hill says he was at work when he realized he had won $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket.
"I finally checked an older ticket," Hill said. "I scanned it at my desk, and I had my buddy at work double-check because I thought I was doing it wrong."
Hill and his wife Michelle won the money on the July 23 draw.
Hill said as a joke, he told his wife they had won big on the lottery before showing her a ticket he had won $2 on.
After, he showed her the winning $1 million ticket
"I really was shocked," Michelle said.
The two are still trying to figure out what exactly they want to spend the money on, but have some early ideas.
“We’ll probably finish up the mortgage and put some into investments for retirement,” Michelle.
The Hills purchased their winning Lotto Max ticket from 7-11 on Crowfoot Way N.W.
Liberal government survives confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
'It is time to leave': Joly to meet with Lebanese PM amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she will meet with Lebanon's prime minister in New York on Saturday amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Ontario's Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Trudeau accuses Conservatives of 'casual homophobic comments' in question period
With a confidence vote looming, debate in the House of Commons devolved on Wednesday into a heated exchange of accusations, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggest Conservative MPs made 'casual homophobic comments.'
Mystery surrounds Corvette found stripped of parts on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Atmospheric rivers deluge parts of B.C. as storm season begins
A series of atmospheric rivers has been moving across British Columbia's north and central coasts and spreading into the Interior, bringing heavy rain.
