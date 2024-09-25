Calgary couple 'really shocked' to discover $1M lottery win

Calgary lottery winner Alan Hill says he was at work when he realized he had won $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket.

"I finally checked an older ticket," Hill said. "I scanned it at my desk, and I had my buddy at work double-check because I thought I was doing it wrong."

Hill and his wife Michelle won the money on the July 23 draw.

Hill said as a joke, he told his wife they had won big on the lottery before showing her a ticket he had won $2 on.

After, he showed her the winning $1 million ticket

"I really was shocked," Michelle said.

The two are still trying to figure out what exactly they want to spend the money on, but have some early ideas.

“We’ll probably finish up the mortgage and put some into investments for retirement,” Michelle.

The Hills purchased their winning Lotto Max ticket from 7-11 on Crowfoot Way N.W.