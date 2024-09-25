CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cougar sighting prompts warning in Calgary's Fish Creek Park

    A cougar warning sign is seen in Fish Creek Provincial Park in Calgary on Sept. 25, 2024. (CTV News) A cougar warning sign is seen in Fish Creek Provincial Park in Calgary on Sept. 25, 2024. (CTV News)
    A cougar sighting in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park has prompted a warning from the province.

    Alberta Parks posted an advisory on Tuesday for the west end of the park, saying there were several reports of a juvenile cougar spotted in the area.

    The warning, effective Tuesday until further notice, impacts areas of Votier’s Flats, Bebo Grove, Shannon Terrace and Marshall Springs day use.

    "Although an advisory is in place for this area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region and at any time," Alberta Parks said in the advisory.

    Any cougar sightings should be reported immediately by calling 403-591-7755.

    To avoid cougar encounters, Alberta Parks says to make plenty of noise and travel in groups while in wildlife areas, look and listen for cougars and their signs and keep pets on leash.

