Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints

Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.

Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.

Investigators determined two people smashed the glass window at 1:30 a.m., entering the store.

"Throughout the night, video surveillance recorded eight more subjects enter the business through the broken window and steal property," a Tuesday news release explained.

In total, police say more than $1,500-worth of ice cream and other property was stolen.

Damage to the business is estimated at $1,000.

Lethbridge police say 10 people entered Cookie Crimes on Sept. 23, 2024, stealing from the ice creamery. (Lethbridge police handout) In an Instagram post, the business says it's the third time this year that someone broke the window to get into the shop.

"A total of 10 individuals entered our store, and what pints weren't stolen, were left in the warm to melt," said the post. "Our entire stock is gone."

"Please be patient with us as we replenish our stock. Commit Cookie Crimes, not real crimes!"

Anyone with information on the theft or the identities of the ten suspects is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.