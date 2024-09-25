CALGARY
    'Game-changing' new esports arena, Calgary's first, opens at Bow Valley College

    An artist's rendering shows the inside of Bow Valley College's new esports arena. (Bow Valley College) An artist's rendering shows the inside of Bow Valley College's new esports arena. (Bow Valley College)
    Calgary's first esports arena opened at Bow Valley College on Wednesday.

    The 70-seat arena will serve as a hub for competitions, innovation and game development.

    "We're proud of the facility we've created here, but even more proud of the contribution it will make to the future of Calgary's esports and digital entertainment industry," said Bow Valley College president and CEO Misheck Mwaba.

    The 3,500 sq. ft. (325 sq. m) arena sits in the college's south campus.

    It has more than $1 million in technology, including 40 competition-ready gaming stations, two motion-rigged racing simulators, a state-of-the-art broadcast suite and a dedicated varsity esports training room.

    "Calgary's game development community has been building mass for years," says Mike Lohaus, manager of Bow Valley College's Digital Entertainment Nexus.

    "It's inevitable that before long, some team of creators will hit it big. This space means students don't have to leave the province to succeed in esports."

    The arena cost approximately $5 million to build and equip.

    "The opening of this arena is a game-changing moment, igniting a wave of growth and investment in Calgary's digital media and entertainment arts sector," said Luke Azevedo, operations and film commissioner with Calgary Economic Development.

