$500K in cocaine, meth seized during Calgary drug bust

Police seized more than $500,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine from a Calgary home during a recent search.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Calgary organized crime unit seized the drugs, along with five handguns, during a search of two homes and a vehicle on Aug. 13.

Police believe one of the homes, located in the Beltline, was used to process crack cocaine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $509,000. Police were able to seize:

2,447 grams of powder cocaine;

1,597 grams of crack cocaine;

1,144 grams of methamphetamine; and

$36,230 cash.

Of the five guns seized, one was previously reported as stolen, while another had its serial number defaced. ALERT officers also located a variety of ammunition, magazines and suppressors.

Huan Cao, 28, is facing multiple charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, tampering with a serial number and possession of a prohibited device.

ALERT launched its investigation in May based on criminal intelligence about suspected drug dealers in the city.

“There’s a clear risk to neighbourhoods when drugs and firearms are present. ALERT works collaboratively with our partners to undermine these complex organized crime thefts,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart with ALERT.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity is asked to call their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).