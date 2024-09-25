CALGARY
Calgary

    • $500K in cocaine, meth seized during Calgary drug bust

    Drugs and weapons seized during an August search of two Calgary homes and a vehicle. (Supplied: ALERT) Drugs and weapons seized during an August search of two Calgary homes and a vehicle. (Supplied: ALERT)
    Share

    Police seized more than $500,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine from a Calgary home during a recent search.

    The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Calgary organized crime unit seized the drugs, along with five handguns, during a search of two homes and a vehicle on Aug. 13.

    Police believe one of the homes, located in the Beltline, was used to process crack cocaine.

    The drugs have an estimated street value of $509,000. Police were able to seize:

    • 2,447 grams of powder cocaine;
    • 1,597 grams of crack cocaine;
    • 1,144 grams of methamphetamine; and
    • $36,230 cash.

    Of the five guns seized, one was previously reported as stolen, while another had its serial number defaced. ALERT officers also located a variety of ammunition, magazines and suppressors.

    Huan Cao, 28, is facing multiple charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, tampering with a serial number and possession of a prohibited device.

    ALERT launched its investigation in May based on criminal intelligence about suspected drug dealers in the city.

    “There’s a clear risk to neighbourhoods when drugs and firearms are present. ALERT works collaboratively with our partners to undermine these complex organized crime thefts,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart with ALERT.

    Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity is asked to call their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News