Calgary crews deal with downed power line in Erlton
A power line came down on a street in Erlton and knocked out power to some residences in the community on Thursday.
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:19AM MDT
A downed power line in the city's southwest caused outages and a few issues with traffic signals in the Erlton area on Thursday morning.
The live power line came down in the 2800 block of Erlton Street S.W. and was sparking on the street.
According to ENMAX's website the outage occurred at about 3:40 a.m. and is affecting about 42 customers.
Traffic lights near Macleod Trail and 25 Avenue S.W. were knocked out for a few hours but are working once again.
ENMAX crews are on scene working on the problem.
To check power outages in the city, visit the Calgary Outage Portal by ENMAX Power page.
An update on this story will be provided as more details become available.