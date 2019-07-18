A downed power line in the city's southwest caused outages and a few issues with traffic signals in the Erlton area on Thursday morning.

The live power line came down in the 2800 block of Erlton Street S.W. and was sparking on the street.

According to ENMAX's website the outage occurred at about 3:40 a.m. and is affecting about 42 customers.

Traffic lights near Macleod Trail and 25 Avenue S.W. were knocked out for a few hours but are working once again.

ENMAX crews are on scene working on the problem.

To check power outages in the city, visit the Calgary Outage Portal by ENMAX Power page.