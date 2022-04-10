Calgary Curling Club holds 'try it' event to mark the end of the season

It's a popular Canadian pastime, but not many people have played it, so that's why the Calgary Curling Club opened its doors to guests on Sunday.

The facility, located at 730 Third Street N.W., invited visitors to participate in a friendly bonspiel and experience the sport that has gained recognition through a number of major events, including the Olympics.

"We hope to grow the sport by appealing to those for whom curling may be a new cultural experience," officials said in a release.

The event, held between 1 and 3:30 p.m., included a basic introduction to curling through some simple instruction followed by a quick game with some experienced players.

More information about the club and its activities can be found online.