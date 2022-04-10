Calgary Curling Club holds 'try it' event to mark the end of the season
It's a popular Canadian pastime, but not many people have played it, so that's why the Calgary Curling Club opened its doors to guests on Sunday.
The facility, located at 730 Third Street N.W., invited visitors to participate in a friendly bonspiel and experience the sport that has gained recognition through a number of major events, including the Olympics.
"We hope to grow the sport by appealing to those for whom curling may be a new cultural experience," officials said in a release.
The event, held between 1 and 3:30 p.m., included a basic introduction to curling through some simple instruction followed by a quick game with some experienced players.
More information about the club and its activities can be found online.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Youngest Canadians avoid home buying, see wealth fall for first time since pandemic started: StatCan
Recent data from Statistics Canada show the youngest households in Canada saw their wealth decrease for the first time since the pandemic began as they avoided home purchases and reduced their financial assets.
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Vigil held for international student shot dead outside Toronto subway station
A vigil was held Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Toronto subway station earlier this week.
Live updates: Syrian army defector calls Russian general a war criminal
Russia's newly appointed battlefield commander in Ukraine made his reputation crushing resistance to Syrian President Bashar Assad during that country's devastating civil war.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Living with COVID-19: Experts divided on U.K. plan as cases soar
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's conservative government is determined to stick to its 'living with COVID' plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.
New study suggests mushrooms may talk to each other with up to 50 'words'
A new study has found that mushrooms may be able to communicate with each other through patterns in electrical signals.
'It was the only one right decision:' Canadian recounts time spent with Ukraine army
Just a few weeks ago Maksym Sliepukhov was taking cover in a Ukrainian forest after Russian missiles hit the army base where he had been training for combat. Now, after surviving the missile strike and getting his mother to Canada, Sliepukhov recounts his time in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
'A huge rift:' COVID-19 response strains relationships in northern Alberta county
The mayor of High Level, a town in Alberta's far northwest corner, says she has not spoken to the county government for several weeks.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Lobster boil raising money for Alzheimer’s society returns after pandemic hiatus
The 5th annual East Coast Kitchen Party & Lobster Boil was held at the Edmonton Inn Saturday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified, suspect vehicle sought after fatal Maple Ridge shooting
Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon.
-
Missing man wanted on Mental Health Act warrant, Coquitlam RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are advising the public of a man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant who they say they are "obliged to apprehend."
-
Families say 'forced' care won't work for youth while others say it could save lives
Families and advocates of youth addicted to illicit drugs are divided over whether minors should be forced into so-called secure care to stabilize them before longer-term voluntary treatment could be provided.
Atlantic
-
'Our lobsters are gold plated now': Atlantic Canada lobster exports, prices soar
For many, summer in the Maritimes would not be complete without fresh lobster. But locals and tourists alike could have to shell out more for the crustaceans as prices reach historic highs.
-
'I'm thrilled': Maritime tourism businesses feeling hopeful as ports prepare for return of cruise ships
For the first time in over two years, a large cruise ship has docked in Canadian waters - a sure sign of the return of cruise ships to Maritime ports.
-
Nova Scotia man wants visa for refugee wife stranded overseas due to war
A Nova Scotia man is trying to get a visa approved for his wife to come to Canada after they were separated due to the war in Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
-
Power out for nearly 30,000 amid April snowfall on Vancouver Island
Nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers north of Nanaimo were without power for several hours Sunday morning as crews dealt with the effects of a rare April snow storm.
-
Victoria yacht designer receiving almost $1M in provincial funding for electric boat project
A Victoria-based luxury yacht designer will receive nearly $1 million from a provincial government zero-emission vehicle initiative for its work developing an electric catamaran.
-
Victoria welcomes Canada's first cruise ship in 2 years to B.C.
For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship has docked in Canadian waters.
Toronto
-
Vigil held for international student shot dead outside Toronto subway station
A vigil was held Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Toronto subway station earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
-
Elections Ontario offering more options for voting other than in person on June 2
Elections Ontario is encouraging residents to request mail-in ballots or take advantage of extra days of advanced voting this year in the hopes of thinning polling station crowds on the province's first -- and hopefully only -- election day amid COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions boosts Quebec Conservatives ahead of fall vote
In a province where opposition parties have generally backed the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Conservative leader Eric Duhaime has built support through his opposition to lockdown measures. His party, which received less than two per cent of the vote in Quebec's 2018 provincial election when it was led by Adrien Pouliot, is now regularly polling in second or third place.
-
Quebec announces $225.8 million plan to support cultural sector
Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy announced on Sunday a new $225.8 million plan to support the province's cultural community, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.
-
Montreal's Les Supremes win world synchronized figure skating championship
Montreal's Les Supremes captured the world synchronized skating championship Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Canadians with disabilities feeling left behind by federal budget
Canadians living with disabilities say they’re being left behind by the Liberal government, after a promised disability benefit was not included in last week’s budget.
-
This 80-year-old Ottawa home is on the market for $1.649 million
An 80-year-old home in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood is on the market for $1.649 million, with the agent saying the home is on the market primarily for land value.
-
Woman calls for help with smart watch after overnight crash
A woman was able to call for help using her Apple Watch after crashing her vehicle overnight in the Metcalfe area.
Kitchener
-
School staff shortages, grenade in mail, UW quarterback: Top stories of the week
Staff shortages at Waterloo Region schools, a grenade discovered in the mail, and a noteworthy quarterback for the University of Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
Kittens found in trash bag taken to humane society, Kitchener residents arrested: WRPS
Police have arrested two people from Kitchener after four live kittens were found in a trash bag.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Saskatoon
-
'They're really here': Ukrainian U of S student reunites with family fleeing war
Reuniting with his family fleeing the war in Ukraine is a moment University of Saskatchewan student Bohdan Titorenko has been waiting for over a month and will never forget.
-
Saskatoon explores options for cracking down on unpaid parking tickets
City of Saskatoon administration is looking at new options for collecting unpaid parking tickets.
-
Families of missing Sask. Indigenous women gather for somber birthday celebration
Saturday marked another difficult day for Brian Gallagher, who marked his missing daughter's 32nd birthday.
Northern Ontario
-
More than $10K in narcotics, Glock 17 seized in Sault drug bust
Two suspected drug dealers in their 20s were arrested in a Sault Ste. Marie raid Friday that resulted in the seizure of yellow fentanyl and crystal meth, police say.
-
Ford announces $75M for Northlander train revival
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney announced in Timmins on Sunday the government will spend $75 million to restore passenger rail service connecting the northern and southern regions.
-
Elliot Lake man dies after driving into concrete barrier
A 54-year-old Elliot Lake man has died after the van he was driving hit a concrete barrier while exiting a parking lot, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy swath of snow heading for Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that a “heavy swath of snow” is expected to move through the province this coming week.
-
Man dead after car crashes into North End building: Winnipeg police
One man is dead after his car crashed into a building in Winnipeg’s North End on Saturday.
-
Manitoba Tory government signals looser purse strings, health money coming in budget
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government, trailing in opinion polls with an election set for next year, is signalling that its upcoming budget will pump more money into health care and offer some sort of protection against rising inflation.
Regina
-
‘An Indigenous worldview’: Reconciliation partnerships highlighted at SUMA convention
Delegates from communities across Saskatchewan were given the opportunity to learn of ways to incorporate reconciliation into their towns and cities at this past week’s Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention.
-
Charest condemns leadership rival Poilievre's convoy, crypto, climate policies
Doubling down on his condemnation of his Conservative leadership rival, Jean Charest says that Pierre Poilievre should be disqualified from becoming leader of the federal Conservative party over his support of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and called his position on cryptocurrency 'bizarre.'
-
Avian flu detected in Saskatchewan
The Ministry of Agriculture announced that avian flu has been detected in Saskatchewan in a release published Friday.