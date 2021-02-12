CALGARY -- A Calgary dance studio is one of two being featured in an award-winning documentary that discusses the history of jazz.

The documentary Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance features Calgary professional dance studio Decidedly Jazz Danceworks (DJD).

The film will have its Canadian premiere at the Toronto Black Film Festival which takes place Feb. 10 to 21.

Kimberly Cooper worked on the film as DJD's artistic director and said DJD was formed with a commitment to upholding foundational and fundamental elements of jazz, as well as honouring historical influences and dance styles.

"This passion for understanding and honouring the roots of jazz dance has always been in our DNA," she said, "It was an honour to be part of this important documentary about the history of jazz dance, especially alongside such an amazing cast of leaders and experts in the field."

Cooper has been with DJD for three decades, first as a dancer, then becoming a choreographer and artistic director.

She will be one of several panellists who worked on the film that will be providing discussion online during the festival.

Uprooted will celebrate the history and future progressions of jazz dance, while also addressing topics that jazz has spoken to, including appropriation, racism, socialism, and sexism.

The film has been screened at multiple film festivals, winning awards in categories such as best musical documentary, and audience's choice.

Calgary writer Cheryl Foggo will also be showcased at the festival for her film John Ware Reclaimed, which follows Foggo on her journey to discover the story of John Ware— one of southern Alberta's well-known Black cowboys.

The film festival will showcase 154 films from 25 countries. Passes to the entire event can be purchased for $69, with single tickets for screenings costing $8.