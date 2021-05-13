CALGARY -- A Calgary physician has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct following an investigation that determined he falsified records, breached the conditions of an undertaking and failed to divulge a sexual relationship he had with a patient.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) announced the ruling against Dr. Wequar Ahmad on Thursday, finding he did not follow the undertaking he had previously signed with the agency.

"In 2014, Dr. Ahmad signed an undertaking with CPSA that required a chaperone must be present for all examinations of female patients. He was found guilty of having created false entries on the records of 13 female patients seen during the period between 2014 and 2017 that stated a chaperone was present, when in fact there was no chaperone present," it wrote in a release.

The CPSA also found Ahmad did not report the sexual relationship he had with a patient on his 2018 annual renewal information form.

Ahmad has not practiced medicine since 2018 and voluntarily withdrew from practice when the allegations were reported, the CPSA says.

A tribunal is expected to meet again at a later date to determine his full sanction.