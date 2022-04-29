Calgary ends April on a high note

UPDATE: Check out the Twittersphere for the "Calendar shot," which tracks our high temperatures over the course of a given month, and stacks each day against the seasonal value to grade us based on how many were above or below seasonal - I'm going to cheat on it, a little, and use the forecast temperatures for tomorrow. It's really something, with that spree of heat at the start and the chill in the middle. Ending on a good note, too!

Our forecast conditions haven't fluctuated much - the biggest change is a 3 C increase on Tuesday. This comes on the heels of our high pressure ridge nudging in a touch faster, limiting our exposure to north wind. Everything else is stellar.

Alternatively, you can check back around 4 o'clock for the updated calendar posted here!

UPDATE: 4:15. I was close...

Happy Friday! And April... we salute the effort. Your seasonal normal high is about 3° above where we ended up... May's starting quite a bit warmer. Those details are coming up on @CTVCalgary News at Five and Six. #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/jczqnYsMMa — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) April 29, 2022

What was that line about shorter weather articles? It's another "less from the meteorologist = more time outside" kind of day, and kind of weekend.

On Wednesday, we had a couple millimetres of rain and a reasonably solid shot at a weak thunderstorm in our forecast for Friday. Then Thursday’s forecast dropped the thunderstorm potential like a bad habit. Today, even the shower potential for this evening has fallen off drastically; we may see a few sprinkles of rain, but, with a dryer surface layer, even that's looking less likely. The best chance for rain occurs from 7 p.m. through 9 p.m.

The remainder of the weekend forecast is unchanged from yesterday's article; we'll experience a glut of additional warmth on Sunday, but Saturday is also aiming above the seasonal marker. The chance of a spotty overnight shower persists.

Monday has joined in as a "well above seasonal" sort – and Tuesday remains a little cooler, relatively speaking. The reason: it's at the onset of a high pressure ridge. We usually spend a day in the entry region (shown in the image, here) before piling into a wave of heat. That'll be the lede for us next week.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tonight

Evening: scattered showers, clearing, low 1 C

Saturday

A.M. sun, building cloud

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low 4 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: shower risk, low 4 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: clearing, low 3 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clearing, low 6 C

Patrice snapped a neat photo of some bohemian waxwings and sent it by – a good find!

Viewer Patrice's photo of bohemian waxwings.

Whether it's wildlife, weather or pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.