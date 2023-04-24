Calgary family shares dire tale to raise awareness of Lyme disease
May is National Lyme Disease Awareness Month.
Until three years ago, it wasn’t something to which Jordan Bentz or her mother, Julie, ever gave much thought.
But in September 2020, Jordan, then 10 years old, developed a strange bulls-eye-shaped rash on her leg, after a summer of playing outside and taking camping trips.
"It was just like, oh, you know, I have a rash. It's not really a big deal," Jordan said.
Jordan’s mother took her to a walk-in clinic in Calgary.
“I Googled it, and a bulls-eye rash came up, which is the hallmark of Lyme disease. I didn’t know a lot about Lyme, but I knew that wasn't good. And so we took her to a walk-in clinic," Julie said.
"Because we didn't see a tick, (they) said oh, there's no way that she could have Lyme (disease)."
The doctor prescribed Benadryl and the pair headed home.
Within days, Jordan developed a persistent cough, and over the next few months, her symptoms worsened dramatically.
"She was just becoming increasingly ill. By February 2022, she completely lost her ability to walk. She was in incredible pain. In her feet, burning pain. We would take her to emergency. We couldn't get any answers," Julie said.
"Then, by March 2022, she started having seizure-like episodes that turned into hundreds a day. She lost her memory. She was completely wheelchair-bound. It was devastating."
The Bentz family went from doctor to doctor hoping to find someone to identify the cause of Jordan's decline and offer treatment, but the physicians they saw in Calgary couldn’t agree on the cause or a course of action.
Eventually, they started looking outside the country.
Tests run in labs in both Germany and the United States of America showed the presence of the bacteria causing Lyme disease, as well as other tick-borne bacteria in Jordan's system.
The treatments that followed those tests have cost the family more than $150,000.
Lyme disease is caused by the Borrelia bacteria.
Four strains cause the disease.
Two of them, Borrelia burgdorferi and Borrelia mayonii, are the primary vectors in North America.
The bacteria is carried from host animals, often birds or small rodents, to humans through black-legged ticks.
Borrelia bacteria (green) escaping a blood vessel (red) and infecting a body.
In his lab at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine, George Chaconas researches the Borrelia bacteria.
"I call it a stranger from another planet," Chaconas said.
"Not literally, but it is very different.
"It changes its coat and constantly puts on new disguises as time goes by so that your immune system is unable to clear it because a new set of variants has popped up. By the time you get antibodies and clear those, yet another set of variants has appeared."
Chaconas says current tests for Lyme disease are imperfect at the onset of the disease as they look for antibodies, not the actual bacteria.
"And it can take many weeks before you develop a positive response because it requires your system to build up antibodies against the infecting organism," he said.
In his lab at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine, George Chaconas researched the Borrelia bacteria.
CanLyme, The Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation, says there is no universally accepted test for detecting Lyme Disease.
It also maintains that Canadian testing for the disease is fraught with problems, writing on its website, "Overall, Lyme tests in Canada are largely flawed. Other labs recommended by CanLyme are all certified and accredited, run by PhDs who simply refuse to follow flawed testing protocol ... Canada has no mechanism for better testing due to bureaucratic controls that are influenced by for-profit players, and not victims and their experts."
On its website, CanLyme recommends two testing facilities, Armin Labs in Germany and Ingenex Inc. in California.
Chaconas also says the way the bacteria causes immune reactions can lead to a long-term autoimmune disease known as Post-Treatment Lyme Disease, often referred to as chronic Lyme disease.
"About seven per cent of people who are diagnosed and treated can end up with long-term persistent symptoms," Chaconas said.
"At this point, those are believed to come from an immunological response, rather than a continuing infection."
Jordan's condition is improving.
She is no longer bedridden and now can get herself around with the use of crutches.
She is hopeful that one day she will return to playing competitive softball.
Her mom wants people to pay attention to Lyme disease, not just through May, but the whole year, and says Calgarians need to be aware that just because the disease is not endemic to Alberta does not mean it cannot be contracted here.
"(What) I would want people to hear is don't underestimate the possibility of contracting Lyme in Alberta, in Calgary, in your own backyard," Julie said.
"And if you feel like something's wrong, keep fighting. Keep looking for answers. If you don't agree with the diagnosis, keep looking."
Julie Bentz and her family went from doctor to doctor hoping to find someone to identify the cause of Jordan's decline and offer treatment.
General information:
- https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/lyme-disease.html
- https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/lyme-disease/lyme-disease-awareness-resources.html
As well, if you discover a tick and want to have it identified to see if it is one of the types that carry Lyme disease, you can submit an image of it to https://www.etick.ca/.
That site also offers a mobile app for both Android and iOS phones.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
Adversity in childhood tied to increased likelihood of Type 2 diabetes in early adulthood: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
Huge Titanic plan used in 1912 inquiry into ship's sinking sells for US$243,000
A huge plan of the Titanic used during a 1912 inquiry into the ship's sinking has sold at auction for US$243,000.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Prospective jurors said Monday that if they were to convict a man of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, they would be capable of sentencing him to die.
Edmonton
-
Smith says involuntary addiction care a 'last resort' while announcing new facility in Enoch Cree Nation
The premier of Alberta and the Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation signed an agreement to the beat of drums Monday afternoon while answering questions about forcing addicted people to get treatment.
-
Grass fire in northwest Edmonton under control, no damage to structures: EFRS
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a grass fire in northwest Edmonton is mostly under control.
-
What is Roblox? Alberta police warn parents about predators on online gaming platform
A Mountie with Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit wants parents to be aware that predators are luring children on an online gaming platform called Roblox.
Vancouver
-
A B.C. family called 911 for an ambulance. A recorded message told them to try again.
Nearly two years after the health minister announced an overhaul of British Columbia’s Emergency Health Services, delays for dispatch and ambulance service continue and an upsetting message greets some callers to 911.
-
VPD officer says 'I am truly sorry' to Myles Gray's family at coroner's inquest
A Vancouver police officer broke down crying on the stand at the Coroner's Inquest into the death of Myles Gray -- and ended his testimony with a tearful apology to Gray's mother and father.
-
Weeks after decampment of Hastings Street started, 12 people moved indoors: city
In the weeks since efforts to dismantle a homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside ramped up, the city says three people have been housed and nine have accepted referral to shelter.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
P.E.I. government shares details on health recruitment, efforts to reduce high vacancy rate
The government of Prince Edward Island shared insights Monday into its recruitment and hiring process for health-care workers.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
'We haven't heard from her': Family concerned after woman goes missing on Vancouver Island
A woman in Montreal is asking for help after her mother, Patricia Nzuza, disappeared on Vancouver Island.
-
'Incredibly frustrating': Langford highrise evacuated again due to safety concerns
Residents of a troubled apartment building in Langford have once again had to vacate the property due to safety concerns with the building.
-
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
Toronto
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Two houses fully engulfed in flames as massive fire breaks out in Scarborough
A three-alarm residential fire has broken out in Scarborough Monday evening.
-
RECAP
RECAP | Maple Leafs defeat Lightning 5-4 in OT to take 3-1 series lead
The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead after a come-from-behind, overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4.
Montreal
-
STM shuts down large portion of green line indefinitely after finding cracks in tunnel
The STM has shut down a large portion of the green line of Montreal's metro system indefinitely after finding cracks in the tunnel. A tweet from The STM around 5 p.m. said it shut down the line between Lionel Groulx and Frontenac for an "indefinite period" but did not explain why. A previous post said service would resume at 2 a.m.
-
33-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Monteregie
A 33-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Sainte-Clotilde, Monteregie on Monday. Two other people were injured. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Route 209 in the municipality of Les Jardins-de-Napierville. According to provincial police (SQ), one of the two vehicles deviated from its lane for an unknown reason.
-
Cones to be removed from Quebec roads after 72 hours of inactivity
Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.
Ottawa
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer facing criminal charges
A prominent Ottawa lawyer is facing criminal charges of harassment, extortion and uttering threats, Ottawa police say.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide in South Keys area
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a death in the South Keys area.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police respond to report of shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
City of Kitchener looks to limit fireworks to just 3 days per year
The May long weekend is just a few weeks away, and Kitchener firework fans may have to rethink their plans for backyard displays.
-
WRDSB board of trustees approves new school names
Two elementary schools in Waterloo region have gotten approval to change their names.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Saskatoon’s Fuzion Sushi founders retiring at the end of the month
It wasn’t long ago, the lineups at Fuzion Sushi were going out the door as co-owners Rebecca and Tim Liu had trouble keeping up with demand during the busy lunch rush.
-
'They're just destroyers': Sask. community plagued by deer crashes
Some residents in the Christopher Lake area are advocating for preventative measures after several crashes involving deer along Highway 2 North.
Northern Ontario
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Sudbury business owner says copy cat business costing her money
A woman who runs an escape room business in Sudbury is unhappy because she says a company in Owen Sound is copying her logo and business model.
Winnipeg
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Sold out Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party takes over Downtown
Winnipeg's downtown is being flooded with Jets fans cheering on their team as they try to tie up the first-round matchup at two games a piece.
-
Police chase starts in Winnipeg, ends in Portage la Prairie; RCMP arrest driver
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man following a high-speed chase that started in Winnipeg and ended in Portage la Prairie.
-
'Street-level attention': Report on revitalizing Portage and Main coming Tuesday
A new and improved Portage and Main could be on the horizon.
Regina
-
'Students deserve better': Sask. Teachers' Federation plans rally, calls for additional government funding
Saskatchewan teachers and students face a tough reality in the classroom as unprecedented enrolment numbers and budget shortfalls create further gaps in the education system.
-
16-year-old Regina boy fatally struck by vehicle
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Cathedral neighbourhood, Regina police say.
-
On final day as Chief, Cadmus Delorme reflects back on his time
On his final day as leader of Cowessess First Nation, Chief Cadmus Delorme reflected on his time in the role and shared his plans for the future.