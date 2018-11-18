Fans of the Calgary Stampeders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers packed the parking lot at McMahon Stadium on Sunday for the time-honoured tradition of the CFL’s Western Final.

Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a game at all without the sizzling of dozens of barbecues from the many, many tailgate parties going on.

The spirits are also pretty high for the home team to be winning the game.

“Bo Levi will be very motivated because it could be his last season and I think he wants to go out on top,” said one fan. “Calgary is also looking healthy on defence; they have all the guys back, so they’re doing really, really well.”

Another man decked out in the red and white said that it’s time for Calgary to advance and pick up the Grey Cup.

He also has great things to say about the spirit of the parties too. “The tailgating scene is like nothing else in this country. This is the only stadium where tailgating is close to what true American tailgating is. You can come down here before every game, have a great party and cheer on the best team in the CFL.”

Of course, there were plenty of Winnipeg fans in the crowd too and they say they are ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the outcome of the game.

“We’re excited, we’ve had a pretty good year and we’re hoping for the best, but we know we’re up against a pretty good team. We’ve got to bring our best today.”

Despite being part of the enemy camp, they say that Stamps fans have been treating them pretty well.

“I’ve run a Labour Day tour for a couple of years and I have to say that Stamps fans are pretty classy guys. It’s a lot of fun.”

Of course, the tailgate parties have been a tradition for people for quite some time.

“We’ve been coming since about 1999,” said Trevor Prosser. “It’s the same group of guys, good group of guys. We come out, have some good eats, good talks and then we go out and cheer on the Stamps.”

One woman said this is the first time that she’s come out to enjoy a tailgate party and she now knows what fun they can be.

“Look at all the family and friends it brings together, playing catch with the little ones, getting them into it, it’s awesome.”

The Calgary Stampeder took the win on Sunday, advancing to the Grey Cup Final against the Ottawa Redblacks with a final score of 22-14 over Winnipeg.

(With files from Brenna Rose)