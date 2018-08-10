A home in the city’s southeast was destroyed and two others were impacted in a fire early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Chaparral Crescent S.E. at about 1:30 a.m.

Officials say crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home when they arrived.

Calgary police helped to safely evacuate three people from the home.

A second alarm was called in to bring more resources to the scene and to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Crews fought the fire from the ground and an elevated water tower and worked quickly to bring it under control.

The home’s occupants were not injured but are now displaced and are being assisted by CEMA.

Fire crews remain at the scene to monitor for flare ups and a fire investigator is working to determine a cause.