Calgary firefighters injured battling Legacy fire that gutted townhome

A large fire in the community of Legacy on Thursday destroyed a townhome and injured two firefighters.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in a townhome in the 100 block of Legacy Path S.E.

When fire crews arrived, flames were already shooting out of the second and third-storey windows.

Firefighters initially tried attacking the fire from the inside, but the structure was already badly damaged.

The Calgary Fire Department says two firefighters fell through the floor during their battle with the blaze.

Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It took crews with 20 apparatus and around three hours before the fire was declared under control.

A city bus was brought in to temporarily shelter people evacuated from the adjacent units.

The fire department says most people are now back in their homes, but three units are still evacuated.

Calgary firefighters battle a blaze in the 100 block of Legacy Path S.E. on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Officials say most people were able to self-evacuate, but one person is considered missing.

Crews will remain at the home throughout Thursday monitoring hot spots.

The unit where the fire started is a complete loss, and the adjacent units are damaged but salvageable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.