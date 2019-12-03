CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames brought a little holiday cheer to the kids at Alberta Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

The entire Flames roster made the trip, with half the team making private visits to inpatient rooms while the other half took part in the annual Flames vs Townsend Tigers game of wheelchair hockey.

“I’ve been a longtime fan, my memory of being a fan was back in 2004 when they had that big cup run,” said Jeff Barrett, an alumni member of the Townsend Tigers.

"This is just a great opportunity because now I get to know all the flames, all their names, being a big Flames fan, it’s going to be super exciting.”

The annual Wheelchair hockey game is now in its 39th year. The Townsend Tigers have gone undefeated against the Flames over that time and this year was no exception.

The Townsend Tigers are named after the Dr. Gordon Townsend School at Alberta Children's Hospital.