Calgary Flames defeat Dallas in Saturday afternoon thriller

After building a big lead, the Flames hung on for dear life, defeating Dallas 6-5 in a Saturday matinee in Texas.

The Flames built a 6-1 lead in the second period, on goals by Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm, Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson, and Chris Tanev.

Despite being outplayed by the Stars, it seemed like six goals would do the trick.

Tyler Seguin scored late in the second, and in the third, Dallas came storming out, with goals by Joel Pavelski scoring twice at 7:19 and then again at 12:54, to shrink the Flame lead to 6-4.

Colin Miller scored at 15:23 to make it 6-5, setting the stage for a final four and a half minute frenzy around goaltender Dan Vladar, but the Flames hung on for the win.

Calgary outshot Dallas 36-34, with Dan Vladar stopping 29 shots for the victory.

Flames conclude a five game road trip in Nashville Monday night at 6 p.m. MST.