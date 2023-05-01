Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter

The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.

The move comes after the team failed to make the playoffs, finishing the regular season with a 37-28-17 record.

The team confirmed the news on Monday morning.

"On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large," said CSEC president and CEO, John Bean, in a statement.

This was Sutter's second time coaching the Flames and insiders report his contract was up for renewal in July.

He's the latest name to have left the team recently, following general manager Brad Treliving's departure that was announced in mid-April.

Treliving and the Flames 'mutually parted ways' and Don Maloney is serving as interim general manager until a replacement can be found.

During a media conference on April 17, he said Treliving left the Flames "for his reasons."

This is a breaking news update and we will have more details when they become available…