Calgary Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach

Ryan Huska spent five uears as an assistant coach before assuming the role of head coach on June 12, 2023. Ryan Huska spent five uears as an assistant coach before assuming the role of head coach on June 12, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina