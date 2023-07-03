Calgary Flames sign defenceman Brady Lyle

The Calgary Flames have added another defenceman to their ranks.

Monday, the team announced the signing of free agent Brady Lyle.

It's a one-year, two-way deal -- $775,000 average annual value.

Lyle previously played for the AHL affiliates of the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins, following a five-year junior career in the OHL.

The 24-year-old from North Bay, Ont., stands 190.5 cm (6'3") and weighs 95.7 kg (211 pounds).