Calgary Flames sign defenceman Brady Lyle
The Calgary Flames have added another defenceman to their ranks.
Monday, the team announced the signing of free agent Brady Lyle.
It's a one-year, two-way deal -- $775,000 average annual value.
Lyle previously played for the AHL affiliates of the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins, following a five-year junior career in the OHL.
The 24-year-old from North Bay, Ont., stands 190.5 cm (6'3") and weighs 95.7 kg (211 pounds).
