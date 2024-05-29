Windy Wednesday with chance of showers/thunderstorms

A surface low pressure system in central Alberta will enhance instability throughout much of the province on Wednesday.

This low is heading northeast toward the Northwest Territories, and will bring rain and possibly convective activity along its associated fronts with heaviest accumulations expected into the northern and southern halves of Alberta.

Similar to Tuesday there are some lacking ingredients for severe thunderstorms to develop, however strong winds may be able to compensate, and serve to heighten the risk of warned storms for southern Alberta.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, no weather watches or warnings had been issued.

Winds in Calgary are expected to be moderate throughout the day Wednesday, initially coming from the west and southwest around 20-40 km/h before shifting to the northwest at 30-50 km/h around that exiting low.

The counter-clockwise rotation around that low could also pull wildfire smoke back into central Alberta Wednesday and southern Alberta by Thursday.

The risk of intermittent showers and thunderstorms in Calgary will ease off on Thursday with sunshine becoming more persistant and daytime highs remaining just slightly below seasonal.

By Saturday, daytime highs will bump back up to a seasonal 18 C or 19 C with lows between 7 C and 9 C.