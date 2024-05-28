Lethbridge to see an 'average' mosquito season, mitigation work underway
Recent wet, cool temperatures have Lethbridge crews out monitoring mosquitoes ahead of the summer.
"Following a drought year from last season and a pretty low mosquito level population going into 2024, a nice wet spring is setting things up for bringing things up to average," said Todd Carter, a mosquito technician with the city.
Carter, who is the sole technician for the city, spends his spring and summer days checking shallow, stagnant water for larvae and taking the appropriate action where he sees fit.
"I like to get out following a rainfall," he said.
"Two or three days after we can look for our seven to 10 day window where we'll find mosquito larvae, and we treat them with a larvicide and try to keep those numbers down before they reach adulthood."
Close to 90 millimetres of rain has fallen in Lethbridge in the month of May and temperatures are expected to warm up heading into June, creating ideal conditions for the pests.
The city uses a naturally occurring bacteria to control and prevent the mosquitoes. The larvicide is coated on corn meal, which Carter then throws into the areas with known larvae to kill them before they hatch and spread.
"It’ll depend on how hot the water gets," Carter said. "As we see more sunny, warm days, that water temperature is going to increase and encourage larvae to hatch."
While Carter fights the pests on public land, he's asking residents to do their part around their homes.
"Make sure you don't make have standing water in your yard," he said.
"Keep your bird bathes clean, emptied and fresh water. Cover your rain barrels. If you have any standing water in your lawn, try your best to reduce that."
Before venturing out, he says be prepared by wearing long sleeves, repellent and avoiding peak mosquito times such as dusk and dawn.
"These days, maybe one in five people could be susceptible to West Nile virus, usually our older population, but generally we don't need to be worried about West Nile," he added.
Carter will continue to monitor the mosquitoes throughout the summer until temperatures begin to cool in the fall.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
'It's his vacation too': Jimmy the baby goat joins 2-week road trip across Canada
After Jimmy the baby goat was shunned by his mother, a New Brunswick man took the kid on a two-week road trip across Canada.
The double-level airplane seat is back. This time, there’s a first-class version
It’s the airplane seat design that launched a thousand memes and kickstarted a media storm. And now the double-level seat is back – only this time, with a twist.
Former South Dakota mayor charged with triple homicide
Three people were shot to death in a small South Dakota town, and a former law officer who once served as the town's mayor is charged in the killings.
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Richard Dreyfuss' comments about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity lead venue to apologize
The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a 'Jaws'-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity.
Poilievre Conservatives offer to help Trudeau Liberals pass foreign interference bill
Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party is offering to help Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government pass a piece of legislation aimed at countering foreign interference in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
District plans, or 15-minute cities, being discussed at city council this week
Dozens of Edmontonians are scheduled to voice their opinions about the city's district plans at city hall this week.
-
Oilers need to 'bear down' on chances against Stars: coach
It's a different beast, this Dallas Stars team, one the Edmonton Oilers hadn't yet seen in these 2024 National Hockey League playoffs until now. It's more patient and disciplined than their previous two post-season foes.
-
Edmonton police help with rescue of raft on English Channel
The Edmonton Police Emergency Communications Centre takes all kinds of calls for help, but one in January is being called a 'once in a career' type of call.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge to see an 'average' mosquito season, mitigation work underway
Recent wet, cool temperatures have Lethbridge crews out monitoring mosquitoes ahead of the summer.
-
Man charged with vandalism of Fernie Aquatic Centre that 'severely impacted' community: RCMP
Charges have been laid in the vandalism of the Fernie Aquatic Centre in Fernie, B.C.
-
Lethbridge gardeners optimistic amid rain, but summer could still see dry conditions
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
Vancouver
-
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
-
Missing Surrey teenager found dead, police say
The search for a Surrey teenager who was last seen a month ago has ended tragically.
-
Dozens of people smuggled in freight trains across B.C. border into U.S., officials say
Authorities in the United States have arrested two men accused of using freight trains to smuggle dozens of people out of British Columbia and into the U.S. in what officials described as an 'extremely dangerous' criminal conspiracy.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
-
Dozens of people smuggled in freight trains across B.C. border into U.S., officials say
Authorities in the United States have arrested two men accused of using freight trains to smuggle dozens of people out of British Columbia and into the U.S. in what officials described as an 'extremely dangerous' criminal conspiracy.
-
Firing over Facebook posts was justified, B.C. tribunal rules
A B.C. company was justified in firing a worker who posted disparaging comments about her employer and its clients to Facebook, the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon ER sees homeless visits skyrocket, hospital director calls on city for help
The executive director of St. Paul's Hospital is calling on the city to build a staffed washroom facility to address the escalating burden of the homelessness crisis on the emergency department.
-
Emergency crews battling a fire at Waterhen School
Emergency crews are currently battling a fire at Waterhen School located on the Waterhen Lake First Nation.
-
Jack Brodsky honoured as CTV Saskatoon’s Citizen of the Year
Long-time Saskatoon resident Jack Brodsky was presented with CTV Saskatoon’s 2023 Citizen of the Year award Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP calls for independent investigation into allegations of harassment, firearms
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is calling for an independent investigation into allegations made by Legislative Speaker Randy Weekes, alleging harassment and intimidation from government MLAs.
-
Taco Bell marks grand return to the Queen City
For those in Regina looking to "Live Más," the day has come — Taco Bell has made its return to the Queen City.
-
Cyclist killed in Swift Current, RCMP investigating
A cyclist is dead following a collision in Swift Current’s south end.
Toronto
-
Records detail Brampton councillor's standoff with city over derelict property
A derelict property connected to a Brampton city councillor racked up $12,500 in fines in dozens of penalty notices over several months as city officials warned it was becoming a haven for rats and a homeless encampment, records obtained by CTV News show.
-
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
-
Rob Ford Stadium unveiled in Toronto's west end
A stadium in Toronto’s west end has been officially renamed in honour of former mayor Rob Ford.
Montreal
-
Thin blue line no more; Montreal police update dress code, release new patch for fallen colleagues
Montreal police (SPVM) officers will soon not be permitted to wear the controversial 'thin blue line' badge as part of their uniform. Those who want to honour colleagues that died in the line of service will now wear a new SPVM-specific badge with the phrase 'Tombe(e)s mais jamais oublie(e)s' (Fallen but never forgotten).
-
Quebec homeowner recalls moment tornado hit his farmhouse west of Montreal
Residents west of Montreal recounted on Tuesday the moment when a tornado tore through their communities, taking only a few seconds to rip apart homes, vehicles and farm buildings.
-
Tour de l'Ile, Tour la nuit prepare to take over Montreal
Montreal's annual Tour de l’Ile and Tour la Nuit cycling events are set to take over the downtown area this weekend.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
-
N.B. premier maintains sex-ed presentation not vetted, says investigation now underway
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is promising more oversight into what is taught in sexual education programs at schools across the province.
-
Crash between motorcycle, pickup truck sends 33-year-old N.S. man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A Nova Scotia man is in hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Lakeville, N.S., on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
'I was in shock': Grocery store owners' vehicle burned in act of arson caught on camera
A rash of violent incidents targeting a Winnipeg grocery store came to a head Friday with a brazen daytime arson attack caught on camera.
-
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
With questions being raised about equalization payments to the provinces, Manitoba is seeking predictability, with room for increases, from federal parties when it comes to all federal transfers.
-
Manitoba man charged after firearms, ghost gun parts seized
A Beausejour man has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences after two searches
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters, police bring down protesters from Hwy. 417 signs, causing delays
A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
-
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
-
Province nixes Ottawa paramedic plan to use taxis for some calls
Ottawa paramedics will not be calling on taxis to help transport some non-urgent patients, as the service had initially planned.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Barrie
-
Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
-
SUV crashes onto Barrie property causing significant damage
Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV that left the road and crashed into a shed in Barrie.
-
Police arrest suspect involved in the IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a car bombing incident that took place in Barrie last fall.
Kitchener
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph, Ont. conservation area
A dog, starving and covered in human waste, was found abandoned Sunday in the public washroom of a Guelph, Ont. conservation area.
-
Patients moved, appointments cancelled after fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital
No injuries have been reported after a fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
-
Jewelry store targeted again by smash and grab thieves
Monday night’s smash and grab robbery was not just the second one reported at Fairview Park Mall in the last 10 days, but it’s also the second time the store itself has been targeted by thieves.
London
-
OPP launch homicide investigation into Middlesex County death
Police say they are investigating a homicide after an individual was found dead at a residence in Middlesex Centre.
-
From player to coach at age 20, London Knight Ethan Mackinnon embracing role
It is not how London Knight Ethan MacKinnon envisioned his first appearance in the Memorial Cup tournament. The London, Ont. native is watching from the stands instead of patrolling the blue line for his hometown team after retiring from hockey in January at the age of 20, due to concussion-related symptoms.
-
Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
Windsor
-
Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
-
LaSalle grandpa wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A LaSalle grandfather already has plans for his big $350,000 lotto win.
-
Windsor bylaw officers grapple with surge in complaints over dirty yards and messy alleys
Complaints over messy lawns and alleys are growing at such a rate that bylaw enforcement officers are struggling to keep up with the call volume, according to data provided by one city official.