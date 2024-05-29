Lethbridge to submit bid to host 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The City of Lethbridge says it wants to build on its success with major curling events by hosting another premier tournament.

On Tuesday, council approved the allocation of $400,000 to help the Lethbridge Curling Club launch an official bid to host the 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the annual women's curling championship. Officials say there is no bidding fee attached, so if Lethbridge isn't successful at securing the tournament, there wouldn't be any financial impact.

In 2022, Lethbridge hosted the Tim Hortons Brier, which brought in more than $13 million in revenue to the city.

"There would be significant social and economic benefits to hosting an event of this magnitude," said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen in a statement on Tuesday.

"Council is proud to help support this bid."

Kirk Mearns, general manager of the Lethbridge Curling Club, says major curling events add millions to the local economy.

"They (also) create a sense of civic pride that contributes to our sharing common memories, emotions and beliefs with other people," he said.

Host bids are due in September and Curling Canada will announce the host of the 2026 event in January 2025.