Calgary Folk Fest teases 2022 lineup, Spoon to headline

This year's edition of the Calgary Folk Music Festival is just over three months away but music fans already have reason to get excited.

At the start of a 48-hour flash sale with reduced ticket prices, organizers announced Spoon would headline one of the four nights on Prince's Island for the 43rd annual event.

The Texas-based, critically-acclaimed band, led by frontman Britt Daniel, will return to Calgary for the first time since the summer of 2017. The group is touring following the release of its Lucifer on the Sofa album.

While the Folk Fest has not indicated which day Spoon will headline, the band's website says they'll be performing on Thursday, July 21.

Folk fest officials also announced this year's festival, which runs from July 21-24, is set to include:

Allison Russell

Begonia

Josh Ritter

Josyara

Watchhouse

DJ Shub present War Club Live

The full lineup of performers is slated to be released on April 27.

For additional details and flash sale ticket information visit Calgary Folk Fest.